5 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Dec. 14, 2020, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional five cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Dec. 14).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,325.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

The five cases announced today are all imported and were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 8: 12

Dec. 9: 6

Dec. 10: 6

Dec. 11: 8

Dec. 12: 8

Dec. 13: 7

Dec. 14: 5

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Andrew Koay.