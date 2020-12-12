Back

8 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Dec. 12, 2020, all imported

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Jane Zhang | December 12, 2020, 03:24 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional eight cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Dec. 12).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,313.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

The eight cases announced today are all imported and were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 6: 5

Dec. 7: 13

Dec. 8: 12

Dec. 9: 6

Dec. 10: 6

Dec. 11: 8

Dec. 12: 8

Top photo by Andrew Koay.

