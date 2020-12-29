9 out of 13 imported Covid-19 cases on Dec. 29 in S'pore are Work Permit holders

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 13 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Tuesday (Dec. 29).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,542.

All 13 cases are imported, and have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection in the community.

13 imported cases

Amongst the 13 imported cases, one (Case 58785) is a Singaporean and two (Cases 58775 and 58784) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from Indonesia, U.S. and India.

Another nine are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia, of whom seven (Cases 58777, 58778, 58779, 58780, 58781, 58782 and 58783) are foreign domestic workers.

The remaining case (Case 58772) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Indonesia for a work project in Singapore.

They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or under isolation.

14 cases discharged

14 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,400 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 37 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

76 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regular updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Dec. 29.

Here's the complete list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period:

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top photo from Hugh Llewelyn via Flickr