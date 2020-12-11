7 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore include woman, 26, who came from Philippines to get married

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed eight new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Dec. 11.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,305.

There was one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection — Case 58526 who resides in a dormitory.

He is asymptomatic and was detected through proactive surveillance. All his close contacts at the dormitory and his workplace have been placed on quarantine.

Seven imported cases

Amongst the seven imported cases, Case 58524 is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from the Philippines for her marriage to a Singaporean.

Three (Cases 58521, 58525, and 58529) are Singaporeans who returned from the UK, Indonesia and UAE.

Two (Cases 58527 and 58528) are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Malaysia and India, while Case 58520 is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from the United Kingdom.

All cases had already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Four cases discharged

Four more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,192 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 29 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

55 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19. 29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations reported on Dec. 10.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Travellers from Hong Kong to serve 14 days SHN

In addition, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce has announced that all travellers entering Singapore from Dec. 13, 2020, 2359 hours, who have a travel history in the past 14 days to Hong Kong will now be required to serve a 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities.

This is an increase from the seven-day SHN that was previously required.

All travellers (except Singaporeans and PRs) entering Singapore from Dec. 18, 2020, 2359 hours, who have a travel history in the past 14 days to Hong Kong will also be required to take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test within 72 hours before departure.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via Changi Airport Group website

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here