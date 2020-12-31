30 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Dec. 31, including 5 in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 30 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Dec. 31).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,599.

25 cases are imported, all of which had been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the imported cases, five are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents, and nine are foreign domestic workers.

There are also five cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection in the community.

Of these five, two are family members of case 58810, and three are in a family cluster involving a harbour pilot (case 58817) who was detected from Rostered Routine Testing.

Case 58810, who was confirmed and verified as a new community case yesterday (Dec. 30), is a Singapore Permanent Resident who works as a Marine Surveyor at Lloyd’s Register Singapore.

His work entails working onboard vessels docked at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 24: 13

Dec. 25: 14

Dec. 26: 10

Dec. 27: 5

Dec. 28: 5

Dec. 29: 13

Dec. 30: 27

Dec. 31: 30

Top image via Tan Guan Zhen