5 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 28, 1 new case in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Dec. 28).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,529.

Four cases are imported, and have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection found in the community.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 20: 19

Dec. 21: 10

Dec. 22: 29

Dec. 23: 21

Dec. 24: 13

Dec. 25: 14

Dec. 26: 10

Dec. 27: 5

Dec. 28: 5

Top image via Andrew Koay