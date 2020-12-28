5 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 28, 1 new case in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Dec. 28).
This brings the total number of cases to 58,529.
Four cases are imported, and have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection found in the community.
Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.
Daily cases in the past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Dec. 20: 19
Dec. 21: 10
Dec. 22: 29
Dec. 23: 21
Dec. 24: 13
Dec. 25: 14
Dec. 26: 10
Dec. 27: 5
Dec. 28: 5
Top image via Andrew Koay
