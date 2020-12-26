MOH investigating Dec. 26 case who served SHN at Mandarin Orchard for potential link to 13 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Saturday (Dec. 26).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,519.

All 10 cases are imported, and have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Breakdown of cases

All 10 cases are asymptomatic.

Among the 10 cases, serological tests for three have come back positive, indicating likely past infection.

Two are Singaporeans who returned from the UK, while another two are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh and India.

There are also three Dependant's Pass holders who arrived from India.

The remaining three cases are Short-Term Visit Pass holders, two of whom are relatives of Singaporeans who arrived from Qatar and India respectively.

One is a caregiver to an individual who was already receiving medical care in Singapore and had returned for further treatment.

Case 58754 at Mandarin Orchard Singapore

Case 58754 served his SHN at Mandarin Orchard Singapore before he was transferred to another dedicated facility on Dec. 20.

MOH had then commenced investigations into 13 previously reported cases who had served SHN at Mandarin Orchard Singapore between October 22 and November 11, 2020.

He was swabbed on December 19 and December 21 and his test results were negative for Covid-19 infection.

However, his swab on December 24 at the end of SHN came back positive, and his serological test result is negative.

Investigations are ongoing to assess if he could be linked to the 13 cases.

10 more cases discharged

10 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,362 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 37 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit. 91 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regular updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Dec. 26.

Here's the complete list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period:

