Mosques at Telok Blangah & Pasir Panjang visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on Nov. 19 & 20

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed two new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Dec. 2).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,230.

Two new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

Two new locations were added to the list on Dec. 2:

Nov. 19: Masjid Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim (30 Telok Blangah Road)

Nov. 20: Masjid Ahmad (2 Lorong Sarhad)

Earlier on Dec. 2, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) announced that Masjid Ahmad, Masjid En-Naeem and Masjid Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim would be closed for cleaning and disinfection.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Dec. 2:

Individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Two imported cases

Both of the cases announced today are imported. They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHNs.

One of the cases (Case 58440) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from India.

The other case (Case 58441) is a Work Permit holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia.

29 remain in hospitals

Five more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 58,144 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 28 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

None is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

29 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Google Maps / Mohd Radzi and Yury Kravchuk.