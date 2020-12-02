Back

2 new cases of Covid-19, both imported, reported on Dec. 2, 2020

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Jane Zhang | December 02, 2020, 03:25 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional two cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Dec. 2).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,230.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

The two cases announced today are imported. Both were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Nov. 26: 5

Nov. 26: 4

Nov. 27: 6

Nov. 28: 6

Nov. 29: 8

Nov. 30: 5

Dec. 1: 10

Dec. 2: 2

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Andrew Koay.

The Animal Resort farm in Seletar West Farmway closing after 20 years

Sad.

December 02, 2020, 03:24 PM

Man, 29, taken to hospital after lying bloodied on floor of Whampoa hawker centre on Dec. 1, 1am

Police are investigating.

December 02, 2020, 03:17 PM

Kiss92 FM fan in 3-week coma wakes up 3 days after hearing DJs speak to him

His son Jasper called Kiss92 to ask them to speak to his dad on air.

December 02, 2020, 02:55 PM

Tuk Tuk Cha in NEX suspended 2 weeks due to cockroach infestation

The reason why it is closed.

December 02, 2020, 02:40 PM

Trump-appointed Attorney-General William Barr says no evidence of widespread voter fraud

Barr was later criticised by Trump's lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.

December 02, 2020, 01:21 PM

Scary clouds appear over Telok Blangah on Dec. 2, 2020

Apocalyptic.

December 02, 2020, 01:07 PM

South Korea passes new 'BTS' law allowing pop stars to defer military enlistment

K-Pop fans rejoice.

December 02, 2020, 12:55 PM

Man, 40, imprisoned in Stockholm flat for decades, his elderly mother arrested

He was found lying on a blanket on the floor, toothless, unable to speak, and covered in sores and injuries.

December 02, 2020, 12:34 PM

Sharon Au spills beans on offending Andy Lau's manager & media war between SPH & Mediacorp

So much tea.

December 02, 2020, 12:33 PM

3 S'pore mosques closed for cleaning on Dec. 2 after being visited by Covid-19 cases

Bookings for congregational prayer on Dec. 2 will be automatically voided, MUIS said.

December 02, 2020, 12:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.