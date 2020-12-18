Back

9 new imported cases of Covid-19 reported in S'pore on Dec. 17

Further updates will be shared later this evening.

Guan Zhen Tan | December 18, 2020, 03:21 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (Dec. 18).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,386.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All nine cases announced today are imported. They were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 12: 8

Dec. 13: 7

Dec. 14: 5

Dec. 15: 16

Dec. 16: 12

Dec. 17: 24

Dec. 18: 9

Top image via Zhangxin Zheng

