9 imported Covid-19 cases on Dec. 18 arrived from Austria, UK, India, & Indonesia

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 9 new cases of Covid-19, as of Dec. 18.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,386.

There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infections today.

9 imported cases

Amongst the new cases reported on Dec. 17, eight are asymptomatic, while one was symptomatic.

Amongst them, three were returning Singaporeans or Permanent Residents.

Here's a breakdown of the imported cases:

Two Singaporeans (Cases 56813 and 58613)

(Cases 56813 and 58613) One Singapore PR (Case 58608)

(Case 58608) Three Work Permit holders ( Cases 58609, 58614 and 58615)

Cases 58609, 58614 and 58615) One Dependant's Pass holder (Case 58607)

(Case 58607) One Short-Term Visit Pass holder (Case 58610)

(Case 58610) One Special Pass Holder(Case 58611)

13 more cases discharged

13 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,265 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 36 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

56 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Dec. 18.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Zhangxin Zheng