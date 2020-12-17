24 new cases of Covid-19 on Dec. 17, 13 are returning S'poreans or PRs

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 24 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Dec. 17).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,377.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All 24 cases announced today are imported. They were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst them, 13 were returning Singaporeans or Permanent Residents.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 11: 8

Dec. 12: 8

Dec. 13: 7

Dec. 14: 5

Dec. 15: 16

Dec. 16: 12

Dec. 17: 24

Top image via Grace Lim/Unsplash