8 imported cases in S'pore include 5 S'poreans & 1 PR

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed eight new imported cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Dec. 12.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,313

Eight imported cases

Amongst the eight imported cases, five (Cases 58530, 58531, 58532, 58533 and 58536) are Singaporeans and one (Case 58538) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from Nepal, UK and India.

Another two (Cases 58534 and 58537) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from the US and Maldives.

They had already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Five cases discharged

Five more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,197 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 28 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

59 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19. 29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations reported on Dec. 10.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

All travellers to S'pore from Hong Kong must serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities from tomorrow

Starting from 11:59pm on Dec. 13, all travellers entering Singapore who have a travel history in the past 14 days to Hong Kong will be required to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities.

In addition, from 11:59pm on Dec. 18, all travellers who are not Singaporean citizens and permanent residents (PRs) with travel history in the past 14 days to Hong Kong will be required to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) within 72 hours before departure.

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin