Imported Covid-19 cases reported on Dec. 15 arrived from Brazil, India, US & more

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed an additional 16 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Dec. 15).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,341. There are no new cases in the community.

15 imported cases

There are 15 imported cases, who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Among the 15 imported cases, three (Cases 58554, 58555 and 58558) are Singaporeans who returned from India, as well as the U.K. and U.S.

Six are Work Pass (Case 58563) or Work Permit (Cases 58564, 58565, 58566, 58567 and 58568) holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Brazil, India and Indonesia.

Another two are a Dependant’s Pass holders (Case 58553) who arrived from Spain and a Student’s Pass holder (Case 58556) who arrived from India.

The remaining four are Short-Term Visit Pass holders. Of these, two (Cases 58557 and 58561) arrived from Indonesia and India, and are family members of Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents.

Case 58559 arrived from Russia to participate in a mixed martial arts

sporting event and Case 58560 arrived from Australia on an Air Travel Pass.

Both had been tested for Covid-19 upon arrival in Singapore, and were isolated while waiting for their test results. They were subsequently conveyed to the hospital when their tests came back positive.

They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or upon arrival in Singapore.

One locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection who resides in a dormitory.

Case 58562 is asymptomatic, and was detected when he took a Covid-19 pre-departure test in preparation for his return to China.

His previous tests from Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) had been negative. His serological test result has come back positive, which indicates likely past infection.

As a precautionary measure, all his close contacts at the dormitory and his workplace have been placed on quarantine.

25 remain in hospitals

23 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,233 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 25 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

54 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.