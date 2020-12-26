10 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 26, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Dec. 26).
This brings the total number of cases to 58,519.
All 10 cases are imported, and have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.
Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.
Daily cases in the past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Dec. 19: 17
Dec. 20: 19
Dec. 21: 10
Dec. 22: 29
Dec. 23: 21
Dec. 24: 13
Dec. 25: 14
Dec. 26: 10
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image by Joshua Lee
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.