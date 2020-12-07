Couple onsen spa with 1-hour massage, 40-minute private onsen & foot detox in Orchard for S$198/2pax

Elements Wellness spa at Centrepoint in Orchard is offering its Couple Koyamaki Onsen Ritual at a promotional price for first-time customers on weekdays.

Priced at S$198 nett (U.P. S$928.76, apparently, allegedly, according to the website) for two, guests will experience:

Ocha Body Massage in a couple room (60 minutes)

Koyamaki Onsen Therapy in a private suite (40 minutes)

Foot Detox Therapy in the VIP lounge (10 minutes)

However, those who opt to pay at the spa instead of online will pay S$218 instead of S$198.

To clean yourself, the spa provides a handcrafted Koyamaki wood tub with energized ion water and steam bath.

Details

You can purchase the promotion here.

The promotion is only valid for first-time customers or those who have not visited in the last 18 months.

You will also need to be at least 21 years old.

When making an appointment, quote "Website Promotion" and allow the spa up to three working days to reply.

As there are multiple trial promotions on the spa's site, existing package holders should note that they are only entitled to one trial session.

The experience is fully booked till Dec. 31, 2020, which means you should book for after Jan. 1, 2021.

Elements Wellness (Centrepoint)

Address: #02-28 The Centrepoint 176 Orchard Road, Singapore 238843

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday, 11am to 9pm

Saturday to Sunday, 10:30am to 8pm

Top photos via Elements Wellness