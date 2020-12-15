World's first 'bubble wrapping' facility for business travellers at S'pore Expo to be fully constructed by mid-2021

To facilitate business exchanges amid Covid-19, various agencies have come together to create a purpose-built facility to allow business travellers to stay and meet each other safely in Singapore.

The first-of-its-kind facility, [email protected] at Singapore Expo will offer a package that includes scheduled swab tests at dedicated medical space within the facility, four-star accomodation and essential facilities for business needs.

World's first-of-its-kind facility for business exchanges

The four-star accommodation includes two inner courtyards and gym pods with 24/7 contactless access.

Here's an artist's impression of what some facilities and rooms might look like:

Reception hall

Meeting rooms

There will be around 340 meeting rooms of varying sizes that will accommodate up to 22 people.

Courtyards

Guest rooms

In total, there will be more than 1,300 guest rooms.

To minimise human contact, there will also be one-stop e-concierge services and self-service Starbucks kiosks.

Expected to complete construction by mid-2021

The construction of [email protected] is expected to be completed by mid-2021.

It is developed by a Singapore consortium, led by Temasek, and includes The Ascott Limited, Changi Airport Group, Sheares Healthcare Group, SingEx Group, and Surbana Jurong.

According to Minister for Transport, Ong Ye Kung, [email protected] will help the aviation industry to recover by "bubble wrapping" business travels.

[email protected] will also create over 800 jobs across various industries including construction, maintenance, and hospitality sectors.

[email protected] is part of the [email protected] initiative which was launched on Dec. 15. It is an initiative to position Singapore as a safe and secure meeting venue for businesses amid Covid-19.

Minister for Trade and Industry, Chan Chun Sing, said that the [email protected] will open to a limited number of business officials and high economic value travellers who are coming to Singapore for a short stay of up to 14 days for a start.

Top image via [email protected] Facebook video