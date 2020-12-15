Back

World's first 'bubble wrapping' facility for business travellers at S'pore Expo to be fully constructed by mid-2021

To enhance Singapore's competitive edge and global reputation.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 15, 2020, 03:19 PM

Events

To facilitate business exchanges amid Covid-19, various agencies have come together to create a purpose-built facility to allow business travellers to stay and meet each other safely in Singapore.

The first-of-its-kind facility, [email protected] at Singapore Expo will offer a package that includes scheduled swab tests at dedicated medical space within the facility, four-star accomodation and essential facilities for business needs.

World's first-of-its-kind facility for business exchanges

The four-star accommodation includes two inner courtyards and gym pods with 24/7 contactless access.

Here's an artist's impression of what some facilities and rooms might look like:

Reception hall

via [email protected] video.

Meeting rooms

There will be around 340 meeting rooms of varying sizes that will accommodate up to 22 people.

via [email protected] video.

via [email protected] video.

Courtyards

via [email protected] video.

via [email protected] video.

Guest rooms

In total, there will be more than 1,300 guest rooms.

via [email protected] video.

via [email protected] video.

To minimise human contact, there will also be one-stop e-concierge services and self-service Starbucks kiosks.

Expected to complete construction by mid-2021

The construction of [email protected] is expected to be completed by mid-2021.

It is developed by a Singapore consortium, led by Temasek, and includes The Ascott Limited, Changi Airport Group, Sheares Healthcare Group, SingEx Group, and Surbana Jurong.

According to Minister for Transport, Ong Ye Kung, [email protected] will help the aviation industry to recover by "bubble wrapping" business travels.

[email protected] will also create over 800 jobs across various industries including construction, maintenance, and hospitality sectors.

Part of [email protected]

[email protected] is part of the [email protected] initiative which was launched on Dec. 15. It is an initiative to position Singapore as a safe and secure meeting venue for businesses amid Covid-19.

Minister for Trade and Industry, Chan Chun Sing, said that the [email protected] will open to a limited number of business officials and high economic value travellers who are coming to Singapore for a short stay of up to 14 days for a start.

Top image via [email protected] Facebook video

