Back

MOH orders suspension of Concord International Hospital over lapses that affected patient safety

The private hospital is situated on Adam Road.

Sumita Thiagarajan | December 26, 2020, 04:16 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has ordered a private hospital on Adam Road to stop the provision of all healthcare services from Dec. 19, 2020.

According to MOH, Concord International Hospital had failed to abide by the Private Hospitals and Medical Clinics (PHMC) Act.

Various lapses that affected patient safety: MOH

The ministry found during inspections from Dec. 14 - 16 that there were "significant" lapses that could impact patient safety and well-being.

These are:

  • Life-saving or patient use equipment and medications were either not maintained or not available in the critical areas of the hospital, such as the Intensive Care Unit and the Operating Theatre

  • Lack of quality control in the laboratory and infection control processes

MOH working with Concord International Hospital to review lapses

MOH reported that the private hospital has temporarily stopped the provision of healthcare services.

The ministry is also working with the hospital to review its lapses and processes.

As of Dec. 19, the hospital had four patients with on-going outpatient medical appointments, and no patients warded at the hospital.

Concord International Hospital has been informed by MOH to review its treatment plans and ensure the proper continuity of outpatient care for these four patients, until all regulatory lapses have been addressed and MOH has assessed that it is ready for operations again.

MOH highlighted that healthcare facilities that fail to comply with the relevant regulatory requirements could face a fine of up to $20,000, or a revocation of the licence, or both.

Licensing under new Healthcare Services Act in 2021

In the second half of 2021, all healthcare facilities will be licensed under the new Healthcare Services Act.

This will mean that all licensed premises are subject to regular and ad-hoc inspections and audits.

The new Healthcare Services Act will further strengthen governance and regulatory conformance across various healthcare services to ensure patient safety.

Patients who are currently seeking care at Concord International Hospital are advised to speak with their existing medical practitioners in charge of their clinical care to discuss alternative care plans at the other licensed healthcare facilities for the time being.

Affected patients who have queries may also reach MOH via email.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

 

Top image via Google Maps

10 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 26, all imported

More details tonight.

December 26, 2020, 03:40 PM

The lead up to Low Thia Khiang stepping down as WP's Sec-Gen, as told by party insider Yee Jenn Jong

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 26, 2020, 03:30 PM

Box jellyfish the size of 10-cent coins spotted in S'pore mangroves, harmless to humans

Cute.

December 26, 2020, 03:00 PM

Asahi Strawberry Chu-Hi & Mogitate Grape drinks available at 7-Eleven S'pore for limited time

Wowsers.

December 26, 2020, 02:35 PM

S'pore teens allegedly used 100 small frogs in cruel foosball game during Christmas period

No no no no no.

December 26, 2020, 01:45 PM

Super cute cheesecake by S'pore IG baker literally looks like swiss cheese

Who moved my cheese?

December 26, 2020, 11:20 AM

Pulau Tekong cookhouses serves up special Christmas meal with hotdogs, mac & cheese

Wow.

December 26, 2020, 11:18 AM

Diagnosed with kidney disease at 24, S'porean woman bakes to pay for dialysis

Stories of Us: Employed and engaged to marry at 24, Elmi thought her life went according to plan until she was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. However, it has also forced her to pursue her hidden passion in baking.

December 26, 2020, 10:30 AM

S'porean who returned from UK likely to be shedding 'minute fragments' of Covid-19 RNA, no longer infectious

All of the cases reported on Dec. 25 are imported.

December 26, 2020, 12:19 AM

2 S'pore Muslim religious leaders wish the Christian community 'Merry Christmas'

'He has made me a blessing wherever I go.'

December 25, 2020, 10:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.