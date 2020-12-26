MOH orders suspension of Concord International Hospital over lapses that affected patient safety

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has ordered a private hospital on Adam Road to stop the provision of all healthcare services from Dec. 19, 2020.

According to MOH, Concord International Hospital had failed to abide by the Private Hospitals and Medical Clinics (PHMC) Act.

Various lapses that affected patient safety: MOH

The ministry found during inspections from Dec. 14 - 16 that there were "significant" lapses that could impact patient safety and well-being.

These are:

Life-saving or patient use equipment and medications were either not maintained or not available in the critical areas of the hospital, such as the Intensive Care Unit and the Operating Theatre

Lack of quality control in the laboratory and infection control processes

MOH working with Concord International Hospital to review lapses

MOH reported that the private hospital has temporarily stopped the provision of healthcare services.

The ministry is also working with the hospital to review its lapses and processes.

As of Dec. 19, the hospital had four patients with on-going outpatient medical appointments, and no patients warded at the hospital.

Concord International Hospital has been informed by MOH to review its treatment plans and ensure the proper continuity of outpatient care for these four patients, until all regulatory lapses have been addressed and MOH has assessed that it is ready for operations again.

MOH highlighted that healthcare facilities that fail to comply with the relevant regulatory requirements could face a fine of up to $20,000, or a revocation of the licence, or both.

Licensing under new Healthcare Services Act in 2021

In the second half of 2021, all healthcare facilities will be licensed under the new Healthcare Services Act.

This will mean that all licensed premises are subject to regular and ad-hoc inspections and audits.

The new Healthcare Services Act will further strengthen governance and regulatory conformance across various healthcare services to ensure patient safety.

Patients who are currently seeking care at Concord International Hospital are advised to speak with their existing medical practitioners in charge of their clinical care to discuss alternative care plans at the other licensed healthcare facilities for the time being.

Affected patients who have queries may also reach MOH via email.

Top image via Google Maps