Back

S'pore man finds cockroach in noodles from Yishun store & hid in room for the rest of the day

Not the crunch he was hoping for.

Andrew Koay | December 13, 2020, 12:51 PM

Events

The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale

10 December 2020 - 22 December 2020

103 Defu Lane 10, Level 1, FNA Group Building S (539223)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

While enjoying a bowl of noodles for lunch, a man in Singapore found something that would cause him to lose his appetite for the rest of the day.

According to Stomp, the man, known only as Tan, was about five to seven mouthfuls into his meal on Dec. 5 when he found a cockroach nestled among the noodles and soup.

"My mind turned blank. I screamed and rushed to the toilet to vomit out my food," he told the online portal.

Tan had ordered three bowls of noodles from Taste Beyond Taste Ban Mian & Fish Soup — located in Yishun — for two friends and himself.

The order was placed through Foodpanda, who subsequently gave Tan a full refund.

He told Stomp that he felt "extremely uncomfortable afterwards."

"(I) hid in my room the whole day without lunch and dinner. I also felt unwell and traumatised."

Image from Stomp

Cockroach entered noodles without permission

Despite reporting the matter to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Tan said that he didn't want place "100 per cent blame" on the ban mian store as "the insect went into the soup without their acknowledgement".

He did, however, want to remind Singaporeans to remain vigilant and "kindly pay extra care" to their meals before placing the food in their mouths.

Responding to a query from Mothership, SFA said it had inspected the store in question after receiving feedback.

"We did not detect any infringements of our food safety and hygiene requirements during inspection," wrote SFA.

"While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices."

Those who come across potentially errant food operators can alert SFA through their online feedback form.

"SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators if we have obtained sufficient evidence," the agency added.

Mothership has reached out to Taste Beyond Taste Ban Mian & Fish Soup for comment.

Top image from Stomp

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Cashless Cheers outlet with no staff opens in Our Tampines Hub

Take whatever you want and run.

December 13, 2020, 11:57 AM

Starbucks S'pore giving out drinking glass with purchase of Venti-sized drink at 12 outlets

24th anniversary.

December 13, 2020, 11:54 AM

Joy Luck Teahouse opening at Causeway Point on Dec. 18 with Milo Pineapple Buns

Woodlands.

December 13, 2020, 11:22 AM

New site at St John's Island, Bendera Bay, opens for dive trips & sustainable fishing workshops

Volunteer-led programmes will kickstart in early 2021.

December 13, 2020, 11:07 AM

PM Lee: S’pore will work to 'push the envelope on climate ambition'

The country also intends to meet its commitments set out in the Paris Agreement.

December 13, 2020, 09:58 AM

Grand Park Orchard staycation guests forced to wait 4+ hours in crowded conditions for check-in

Staff allegedly did not inform guests of what was happening for several hours.

December 13, 2020, 12:04 AM

8 imported cases in S'pore include 5 S'poreans & 1 PR

Today's update in full.

December 12, 2020, 10:42 PM

Japanese film festival back in 2020 due to high demand from Japan-loving S’poreans

The event ends on Dec. 20.

December 12, 2020, 10:22 PM

SPF launches police beacon prototype at Punggol Park Connector, to let public contact them during emergency

The beacon aims to further deter crime and enhance public safety.

December 12, 2020, 09:10 PM

Lanterns of famous landmarks & horoscope animals at Jurong Lake Gardens from Dec. 18 to Jan. 3, 2021

The lanterns are all hand-crafted by 100 professional lantern masters.

December 12, 2020, 08:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.