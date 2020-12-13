S'pore man finds cockroach in noodles from Yishun store & hid in room for the rest of the day

While enjoying a bowl of noodles for lunch, a man in Singapore found something that would cause him to lose his appetite for the rest of the day.

According to Stomp, the man, known only as Tan, was about five to seven mouthfuls into his meal on Dec. 5 when he found a cockroach nestled among the noodles and soup.

"My mind turned blank. I screamed and rushed to the toilet to vomit out my food," he told the online portal.

Tan had ordered three bowls of noodles from Taste Beyond Taste Ban Mian & Fish Soup — located in Yishun — for two friends and himself.

The order was placed through Foodpanda, who subsequently gave Tan a full refund.

He told Stomp that he felt "extremely uncomfortable afterwards."

"(I) hid in my room the whole day without lunch and dinner. I also felt unwell and traumatised."

Cockroach entered noodles without permission

Despite reporting the matter to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Tan said that he didn't want place "100 per cent blame" on the ban mian store as "the insect went into the soup without their acknowledgement".

He did, however, want to remind Singaporeans to remain vigilant and "kindly pay extra care" to their meals before placing the food in their mouths.

Responding to a query from Mothership, SFA said it had inspected the store in question after receiving feedback.

"We did not detect any infringements of our food safety and hygiene requirements during inspection," wrote SFA.

"While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices."

Those who come across potentially errant food operators can alert SFA through their online feedback form.

"SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators if we have obtained sufficient evidence," the agency added.

Mothership has reached out to Taste Beyond Taste Ban Mian & Fish Soup for comment.

Top image from Stomp

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here