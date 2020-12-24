Is the Circle Line yellow or orange? LTA & SMRT have an answer.

Is the Circle Line yellow or orange?

The Circle Line has been around for many years now, but the debate on its colour has been resurfaced once again with an Instagram story posted by Xiaxue.

The Instagram story shows an email from SMRT Customer Relations responding to a query asking about the Circle Line's colour.

The answer? Orange, apparently.

The Instagram story and screenshot here:

Screenshot via Xiaxue/IG

2012: Yellow?

While an old tweet from 2012 seems to suggest that it is yellow...

Nope, it is orange

More evidence, however, points to the Circle Line being orange.

For starters, Wikipedia states that it is orange.

There is also a very heated discussion in the Wikipedia forum.

Some shared the exact colour code (although this remains unverified) and that the colour is closer to orange.

A Mothership colleague also selected the Circle Line colour using the colour picker function on Photoshop.

Looks kinda orange, I guess.

One Wikipedia user also shared a purported email with the Land Transport Authority dated May 2019 saying that, yes, the Circle Line colour is "orange".

The email added that the tone or shade may vary on different elements, such as when it is printed on stickers or paper.

Most importantly, perhaps, LTA has also independently confirmed with us that the Circle Line is orange.

Top image via Icemoon/Flickr