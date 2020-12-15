12 online bakers in S'pore selling Christmas dessert boxes S$35 & below with delivery

The season of gifting is just around the corner, but brainstorming for presents doesn't have to be a headache.
If you have friends with a sweet tooth, here's a list of online bakers offering Christmas bakes for S$35 and under.
1. Semi-sweet by DN
Semi-sweet by DN is an online home bakery that offers a variety of dessert boxes, cupcakes, customised cakes, brownies, and more.
The store is offering a Christmas bakebox which is priced at S$28 with delivery.
Each box contains:
- Peppermint Chocolate Brownie
- Cinnamon Sugar Blondie
- Cranberry Dark Chocolate Cookies
- Orange Double Chocolate Cookies.
Delivery will be made on Dec. 25. To order, DM them on Instagram.
2. Baking Soba
Baking Soba is a muslim-owned online bakery.
Their Christmas box is priced at S$28 and includes 11 cinnamon rolls of different flavours.
The cinnamon rolls are supposed to be less sweet and filled with "just the right amount" of cinnamon.
Delivery rates range from S$5 to S$11 depending on where you stay.
To order, fill up the form here.
3. Honey Peach Bakery
Besides doing customised cakes, Honey Peach Bakery is also selling a Christmas Wonderland Gift Box, priced at S$32.90 with free delivery.
The box consists of:
- One Christmas Gooey Chocolate Brownie
- Four Christmas-themed Macarons (Mint Chocolate, Speculoos, Cookies n' Cream and Chocolate)
- Four Cheesecake Shots (Oreo and Biscoff)
You can also opt to pay an additional S$1.50 for a Christmas card with a personalised message.
Alternatively, they also offer a Christmas-themed mini jewellery cake which can feed one to two pax for S$29.90 with free delivery.
To order, WhatsApp them here or email [email protected]
4. Botanical Bakes
Botanical Bakes is now taking orders for their Festive Dessert Box, which is priced at S$28.
Each box has:
- Three Brown Butter Madeleines
- Two Hojicha Milk Macarons
- Six Orange Raspberry Spritz Cookies
- One Peppermint Dark Chocolate Tart
Islandwide delivery is available at S$5 per location on Fridays and S$9 per location on Saturdays and public holidays.
To order, fill in the form in their bio.
5. Cocoa Fields
Cocoa Fields is a local bakery offering bakes such as sticky date pudding, brownies and more.
For the holiday season, they have come up with a couple of Christmas Bake Boxes such as:
A Date with Santa (S$20)
- Box of four Holly Sticky Date Puddings
Naughty Or Nice (S$22)
- Box of two Holly Sticky Date Puddings and two Brownies (flavour of your choice)
Islandwide delivery is available at S$8 for the first location and S$2 to S$5 for the next location, depending on the distance from the first location.
To order, drop them a DM on Instagram.
6. Weibakes
Weibakes' Christmas menu includes:
- Macaron gift sets (six pieces) (S$15)
- Bento cakes (S$19)
You can choose from two designs:
Islandwide delivery fees are at a flat rate of S$8 or free for orders S$80 and above.
To order, fill-up the form here.
7. Hunfy Bakes
Hunfy Bakes specialises in cookies with a gooey centre.
They have various boxes of cookies on their menu, such as the Cookie Box 1.0 in two sizes:
- Cookie Box (S) 12 Cookies S$15
- Cookie Box (M) 20 Cookies S$24
For the month of December, they are offering these cookies in Christmas flavours:
- Spiced Christmas (Cranberries, Ginger, Hazelnut, Chocolate)
- Ginger Molasses Cookies
Other flavours include Chocolate Biscoff, Sea Salt Dark Chocolate, and Peanut Butter Chocolate.
Islandwide delivery rates range from S$5 to S$15.
To order, email them at [email protected] or WhatsApp them.
8. Brabakes
Brabakes has launched their Christmas dessert boxes.
Priced at S$35, each box consists of:
- One Dark Choc Brownie Square
- One Cream Cheese Brownie Square
- One Petite Kopi-misu
- One Petite Earl Grey Tea-ramisu
- One Levain-style Choc Chip Cookie
- One Carrot Cake Square
Customers ordering two boxes and above will get free delivery to a single location.
You can make an order via the form in their bio. The dessert box is available while stocks last.
9. Miixsir
Miixsir is a muslim-owned, home-based bakery.
They have recently launched a Festive Box, containing six sweet treats, for S$25.
Each box contains the following (note that the flavours may be changed in the coming weeks):
- Choc Chip Walnut Cookie
- Double Choc Chip Cookie
- Red Velvet Cream Cheese
- Original Blackout Brownie with White Choc Coated Pretzel
- Double Berry Brownie
- Speculoos Brownie
Delivery is priced from S$5 to S$11 depending on your location.
To order, fill the form that can be found in their bio.
10. Baked By Tasha
Baked By Tasha holds weekly bake sales on their Instagram page.
Their latest bake sale, which runs from Dec. 14 to 18, will include a Dessert Box (S$24) containing:
- Two S'mores Cookies
- Two Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes
- Two Holiday M&M Blondie Slices
- One Cranberry Orange Muffin
- One Gingerbread Cookie
Gingerbread Cookie:
Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes:
S'mores Cookies:
Holiday M&M Blondies:
Cranberry Orange Muffin:
Islandwide delivery costs S$6.
To order, DM them on Instagram.
11. INTRVS
INTRVS offers pound cakes in flavours such as earl grey, lemon and more.
This festive season, they have launched a Christmas Box for S$15.90, which includes:
- Three mini pound cakes in the flavours Brown Sugar Pound with Homemade Salted Caramel, Bubs Lemon Pound with Homemade lemon Curd and Karl Earl Grey Pound with Homemade Earl Grey Jam
- Five lavender shortbreads
Islandwide delivery rates range from S$5 to S$10 depending on your location.
Customers enjoy free delivery to one location for every S$60 spent.
To order, fill-up the form in their bio.
12. Dancing Madels
The owner of Dancing Madels describes themself as a part-time weekend baker, whipping up a variety of bakes ranging from madeleines to cookies.
They are currently offering a Christmas Mix Box which will be delivered on Dec. 26 from 3pm to 7pm.
Priced at S$27, the box will include:
- One Traditional Matcha Madeleine
- Two Maple Brown Butter Madeleines
- Two Chocolate Peppermint Madeleines
- Two Cheese & Herbs Scones
- One Good Ol' Fudgy Brownie Bar
- One Cornflakes Butter Cookies Baf (100g)
Islandwide delivery fees range from S$2 to S$10 depending on your location.
To order, drop them a DM on Instagram.
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top photos via @hunfybakes and @cocoafields.sg on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.