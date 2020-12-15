12 online bakers in S'pore selling Christmas dessert boxes S$35 & below with delivery

The season of gifting is just around the corner, but brainstorming for presents doesn't have to be a headache.

If you have friends with a sweet tooth, here's a list of online bakers offering Christmas bakes for S$35 and under.

1. Semi-sweet by DN

Semi-sweet by DN is an online home bakery that offers a variety of dessert boxes, cupcakes, customised cakes, brownies, and more.

The store is offering a Christmas bakebox which is priced at S$28 with delivery.

Each box contains:

Peppermint Chocolate Brownie

Cinnamon Sugar Blondie

Cranberry Dark Chocolate Cookies

Orange Double Chocolate Cookies.

Delivery will be made on Dec. 25. To order, DM them on Instagram.

2. Baking Soba

Baking Soba is a muslim-owned online bakery.

Their Christmas box is priced at S$28 and includes 11 cinnamon rolls of different flavours.

The cinnamon rolls are supposed to be less sweet and filled with "just the right amount" of cinnamon.

Delivery rates range from S$5 to S$11 depending on where you stay.

To order, fill up the form here.

3. Honey Peach Bakery

Besides doing customised cakes, Honey Peach Bakery is also selling a Christmas Wonderland Gift Box, priced at S$32.90 with free delivery.

The box consists of:

One Christmas Gooey Chocolate Brownie

Four Christmas-themed Macarons (Mint Chocolate, Speculoos, Cookies n' Cream and Chocolate)

Four Cheesecake Shots (Oreo and Biscoff)

You can also opt to pay an additional S$1.50 for a Christmas card with a personalised message.

Alternatively, they also offer a Christmas-themed mini jewellery cake which can feed one to two pax for S$29.90 with free delivery.

To order, WhatsApp them here or email [email protected]

4. Botanical Bakes

Botanical Bakes is now taking orders for their Festive Dessert Box, which is priced at S$28.

Each box has:

Three Brown Butter Madeleines

Two Hojicha Milk Macarons

Six Orange Raspberry Spritz Cookies

One Peppermint Dark Chocolate Tart

Islandwide delivery is available at S$5 per location on Fridays and S$9 per location on Saturdays and public holidays.

To order, fill in the form in their bio.

5. Cocoa Fields

Cocoa Fields is a local bakery offering bakes such as sticky date pudding, brownies and more.

For the holiday season, they have come up with a couple of Christmas Bake Boxes such as:

A Date with Santa (S$20)

Box of four Holly Sticky Date Puddings

Naughty Or Nice (S$22)

Box of two Holly Sticky Date Puddings and two Brownies (flavour of your choice)

Islandwide delivery is available at S$8 for the first location and S$2 to S$5 for the next location, depending on the distance from the first location.

To order, drop them a DM on Instagram.

6. Weibakes

Weibakes' Christmas menu includes:

Macaron gift sets (six pieces) (S$15)

Bento cakes (S$19)

You can choose from two designs:

Islandwide delivery fees are at a flat rate of S$8 or free for orders S$80 and above.

To order, fill-up the form here.

7. Hunfy Bakes

Hunfy Bakes specialises in cookies with a gooey centre.

They have various boxes of cookies on their menu, such as the Cookie Box 1.0 in two sizes:

Cookie Box (S) 12 Cookies S$15

Cookie Box (M) 20 Cookies S$24

For the month of December, they are offering these cookies in Christmas flavours:

Spiced Christmas (Cranberries, Ginger, Hazelnut, Chocolate)

Ginger Molasses Cookies

Other flavours include Chocolate Biscoff, Sea Salt Dark Chocolate, and Peanut Butter Chocolate.

Islandwide delivery rates range from S$5 to S$15.

To order, email them at [email protected] or WhatsApp them.

8. Brabakes

Brabakes has launched their Christmas dessert boxes.

Priced at S$35, each box consists of:

One Dark Choc Brownie Square

One Cream Cheese Brownie Square

One Petite Kopi-misu

One Petite Earl Grey Tea-ramisu

One Levain-style Choc Chip Cookie

One Carrot Cake Square

Customers ordering two boxes and above will get free delivery to a single location.

You can make an order via the form in their bio. The dessert box is available while stocks last.

9. Miixsir

Miixsir is a muslim-owned, home-based bakery.

They have recently launched a Festive Box, containing six sweet treats, for S$25.

Each box contains the following (note that the flavours may be changed in the coming weeks):

Choc Chip Walnut Cookie

Double Choc Chip Cookie

Red Velvet Cream Cheese

Original Blackout Brownie with White Choc Coated Pretzel

Double Berry Brownie

Speculoos Brownie

Delivery is priced from S$5 to S$11 depending on your location.

To order, fill the form that can be found in their bio.

10. Baked By Tasha

Baked By Tasha holds weekly bake sales on their Instagram page.

Their latest bake sale, which runs from Dec. 14 to 18, will include a Dessert Box (S$24) containing:

Two S'mores Cookies

Two Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes

Two Holiday M&M Blondie Slices

One Cranberry Orange Muffin

One Gingerbread Cookie

Gingerbread Cookie:

Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes:

S'mores Cookies:

Holiday M&M Blondies:

Cranberry Orange Muffin:

Islandwide delivery costs S$6.

To order, DM them on Instagram.

11. INTRVS

INTRVS offers pound cakes in flavours such as earl grey, lemon and more.

This festive season, they have launched a Christmas Box for S$15.90, which includes:

Three mini pound cakes in the flavours Brown Sugar Pound with Homemade Salted Caramel, Bubs Lemon Pound with Homemade lemon Curd and Karl Earl Grey Pound with Homemade Earl Grey Jam

Five lavender shortbreads

Islandwide delivery rates range from S$5 to S$10 depending on your location.

Customers enjoy free delivery to one location for every S$60 spent.

To order, fill-up the form in their bio.

12. Dancing Madels

The owner of Dancing Madels describes themself as a part-time weekend baker, whipping up a variety of bakes ranging from madeleines to cookies.

They are currently offering a Christmas Mix Box which will be delivered on Dec. 26 from 3pm to 7pm.

Priced at S$27, the box will include:

One Traditional Matcha Madeleine

Two Maple Brown Butter Madeleines

Two Chocolate Peppermint Madeleines

Two Cheese & Herbs Scones

One Good Ol' Fudgy Brownie Bar

One Cornflakes Butter Cookies Baf (100g)

Islandwide delivery fees range from S$2 to S$10 depending on your location.

To order, drop them a DM on Instagram.

Top photos via @hunfybakes and @cocoafields.sg on Instagram