China advises flight attendants to wear diapers to avoid Covid-19 infection risk in lavatory

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) released a new set of guidelines for the Chinese airline industry on Nov. 25.

Flight attendants advised to wear diapers to avoid Covid-19 transmission in toilet

The guidelines include hygiene practices for airline workers to adhere to on aircrafts and in airports, to keep passengers and themselves safe in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the 49-page document, the CAAC advised flight crew members to wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatory outside of exceptional circumstances.

This is to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission on flights to and from countries that were considered high-risk.

Flight attendants were also advised to wear Personal Protective Equipment like medical masks, double-layer disposable medical gloves, goggles, disposable hats, disposable protective clothing, and disposable shoe covers.

Evidence suggesting Covid-19 transmission in airplane lavatory

While the guideline for flight crew to wear diapers on board may raise some eyebrows, Chinese aviation officials could be on the right track.

Researchers at the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC) said that there was evidence which suggested that a passenger had caught the disease after visiting the lavatory mid-flight, reported CNN.

Other studies have also shown that infectious Covid-19 aerosols can travel up drain pipes in toilets in buildings and apartments.

Top image via Getty, TrustyCare