China set to release new 'Mulan' movie in 2021 after Disney's 2020 version flopped in China

Filming started in August 2020.

Kayla Wong | December 17, 2020, 12:54 PM

China has announced a new movie featuring female warrior Mulan.

The new movie, called "Fight Mulan" (战斗吧木兰), started filming on Aug. 31 and is set to be released on Oct. 5 next year.

It stars Chinese actress Yang Ning as Mulan.

China has previously released an action movie on Mulan in 2009, starring popular Chinese actress Zhao Wei.

Disney's "Mulan" fell flat in China

Disney's live-action version had bombed in the Chinese market after it was released in September, with filmgoers giving low ratings and criticising it for its nonsensical plot, cultural inaccuracies, and bad acting.

