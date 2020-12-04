Back

Chinese reporter gets into public spat with US Senator on Twitter, calls her 'lifetime bitch'

Ugly.

Julia Yeo | December 04, 2020, 05:38 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

Chinese state-owned media China Daily's EU Bureau Chief Chen Weihua has gotten into a very public argument on Twitter with American Senator Marsha Blackburn.

Twitter spat between U.S. Senator and Chinese journalist

Blackburn had sent a tweet on Dec. 3 thanking United States President Donald Trump for "banning cotton produced by forced Uyghur labour".

But she criticised China in a subsequent tweet, claiming that the country "has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing".

In response to Blackburn's tweet, Chen wrote:

Less than 30 minutes later, Chen sent another tweet in response to the same statement:

"This is the most racist and ignorant U.S. Senator I have seen. A lifetime bitch," Chen wrote.

Responding to Chen's remarks, Blackburn hit back at Chen with yet another scathing tweet, calling him a "puppet in Xi Jinping's delusional China dream for global domination".

She also called the country "an expert at slaughtering populations".

In yet another response to the same tweet, Chen called Blackburn a "lowlife".

Both continued retweeting other tweets that supported their individual points of view.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of nationalistic state-affiliated media Global Times, has responded to Blackburn too, likening her "cognitive level" to that of a "monkey's".

Blackburn is a junior Senator for Tennessee, a Republican state in the U.S., after she was elected in 2018.

She has been vocal in her support of Trump, and is known for her highly critical views of China.

Chen’s behaviour can be seen as part of the wider trend of Chinese wolf warrior diplomacy, with the latest prominent episode being online attacks on Australia by the Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson earlier on Monday (Nov. 30).

While such behaviour might carry an audience cost beyond the Chinese borders, it is often condoned and even rewarded by the state, which caters to domestic audience with strong rhetoric.

Top image via Chen Weihua/Twitter, Getty Images

'Homeless' elderly woman sleeping at Tampines bus stop owns HDB flat & rejected MSF help

Her legs were bandaged and swollen.

December 04, 2020, 05:51 PM

We tried Ben Yeo's S$35 artisanal smokey chee cheong fun with bacon bits oil

What a mouthful.

December 04, 2020, 05:42 PM

Former Cebu Pacific flight attendant sold gas cylinders after being retrenched during pandemic

Making the best of her situation.

December 04, 2020, 04:32 PM

9 police officers in Johor arrested for dealing drugs with inmates in jail

The officers are aged between 20 and 36.

December 04, 2020, 04:23 PM

Elderly man in Taiwan kills bedridden wife, tells nurses she is 'finally free' from her pain

His wife had suffered multiple strokes, which rendered her immobile for more than 30 years.

December 04, 2020, 03:51 PM

Vacant warehouse mall Big Box sold for S$118 million, to be converted into business park

Goodbye Big Box, hello Perennial Business City. 

December 04, 2020, 03:40 PM

3 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Dec. 4, 2020, none are locally transmitted

Further updates tonight.

December 04, 2020, 03:35 PM

E-scooter shop owner, 38, jailed for riding PMD at 135km/h on Lim Chu Kang Rd with 3 teens

He had previously committed the same offence six months ago.

December 04, 2020, 03:03 PM

Highly-poisonous octopus found being sold at Thai night market, authorities urge caution

Dangerous.

December 04, 2020, 01:43 PM

Japanese man gets plain rice for lunch after arguing with wife, but finds meat hidden inside

True love.

December 04, 2020, 12:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.