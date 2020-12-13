Cashless Cheers outlet with no staff opens in Our Tampines Hub

A new and completely unmanned Cheers convenience store has opened in Our Tampines Hub.

What's the catch?

The only catch is that customers must download the Cheers SG app and add their Visa account as their mode of payment before they are allowed into the store.

Without adding a mode of payment, they will not be able to activate the app and enter the store.

The artificial intelligence (AI) system in the store and the app are linked.

There are two ways to get recognised: Customers can use the facial recognition technology within the app or scan a unique QR code to enter the store.

The app will automatically record the items that customers pick up in a virtual shopping cart.

The items will be charged to their Visa cards as they walk out of the store.

How to prevent theft and anti-social behaviour?

Cameras line the store's ceiling tracking human behaviour with an AI element to detect theft.

If a person removes a product from the shelf, consumes it, and puts it back on the shelf, the AI system will block the person from entering the store the next time.

The staff-less outlet does not sell cigarettes and alcohol, but has 295 food and drink products.

Trial period for two to three months

Those who want to enter the 24-hour store over the next two to three months must have Visa accounts, as the store's AI system was developed in collaboration with Visa.

This means not everyone is allowed in at the moment until other payment methods, such as DBS PayLah! and other credit cards, have been added to the app.

To ease customers into the high-tech store, a staff member will be around to guide customers over the next three months, before it becomes fully unmanned.

Children and the elderly who do not have a smartphone or credit card can still enter the store and buy items.

They can do so as long as their family member's app has their facial biometrics recorded.

The items will be charged to their family member's credit card, which is registered to the app.

Not the first unmanned and cashless outlet

This AI-enabled Cheers outlet in Our Tampines Hub is the first to use the advanced AI system and app.

But it is not the convenience store chain's first unmanned and cashless outlet.

The first unmanned and cashless store concept was at Nanyang Polytechnic in 2017.

Two more opened at the National University of Singapore.

Customers' payment at these outlets are made using credit cards or smartphones.

Cheers is a subsidiary of NTUC FairPrice.

Unmanned stores can overcome the problem of finding staff to work the overnight shift, and allow the mass opening of outlets without being hindered by manpower constraints.