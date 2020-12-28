Charlie Brown Cafe S'pore closing down on Dec. 31, 2020

And it has finally come to an end: Charlie Brown Cafe Singapore located at Cathay Cineleisure Orchard is closing down on Dec. 31, 2020.

It took a pandemic to finally do the cafe in, which has been in Cathay Cineleisure since 2014.

The cafe announced its impending closure on Dec. 27 in a Facebook post:

The cafe wrote in a short post:

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS Charlie Brown Cafe will be permanently closed and our last operating day will be on 31st December 2020. Thank you for the support that you have given us all these years. We hope to be able to serve you again in the future.

It did not provide a reason for its closure.

The cafe has elicited mixed reviews over the years: Die-hard Peanuts and Snoopy fans love it, while others always found a reason to pan it.

Character-themed cafes and restaurants in Singapore have been closing down over the years.

These include Hello Kitty Orchid Garden Cafe, Gudetama and My Melody cafes, as well as DC Super Heroes Cafe.

Charlie Brown Cafe is a halal-certified themed restaurant.

Besides food and beverage, it also sells Snoopy and Peanuts merchandise.

Charlie Brown Cafe used to be located at the ground floor of [email protected]

Address: 8 Grange Rd, #04-01 Cathay Cineleisure, Singapore 239695

