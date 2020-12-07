Back

Changi Jurassic Mile decorated with festive lights & 25m-long light tunnel till Jan. 3, 2021

Moths are not the only creatures drawn to lights.

Mandy How | December 07, 2020, 11:50 PM

Events

From now till Jan. 3, 2021, Changi Jurassic Mile will be adorned with festive lights and colourful neon signs.

A 25m-long light tunnel has also been erected at the attraction's entrance.

Here's a peek at the event, called Dino Dazzle:

Photo via Changi Airport Group

Photo via Changi Airport Group

Photo via Changi Airport Group

Photo via Changi Airport Group

Photo via Changi Airport Group

The light-up takes place from 6:30pm to 1am daily, and admission to the area remains free.

This is in addition to the slew of holiday activities taking place at the airport, including dino go-kart, a carnival market, bouncy castle, and more.

See what you can do here:

Top image via Changi Airport Group

