Changi Jurassic Mile decorated with festive lights & 25m-long light tunnel till Jan. 3, 2021

From now till Jan. 3, 2021, Changi Jurassic Mile will be adorned with festive lights and colourful neon signs.

A 25m-long light tunnel has also been erected at the attraction's entrance.

Here's a peek at the event, called Dino Dazzle:

The light-up takes place from 6:30pm to 1am daily, and admission to the area remains free.

This is in addition to the slew of holiday activities taking place at the airport, including dino go-kart, a carnival market, bouncy castle, and more.

See what you can do here:

Top image via Changi Airport Group