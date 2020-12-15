15-year-old M'sian female footballer plays for Germany's Bayern Munich U-17 women squad

A 15-year-old Malaysian girl has become the first person from her country to play for German football club Bayern Munich.

According to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), Celine Chuang has been playing with the U-17 Bayern Munich female second squad since July 2020.

Scored two goals in two official German leagues

She made headlines in the German football community after getting the opportunity to play and train with the U-15 Wacker Munchen eV Boys Team.

She has scored a goal for the boys' team and another goal for her U-17 FC Bayern women's team in two official German leagues.

In an interview with FAM, Chuang said:

"I'm thankful I got to play with the Wacker Munchen boys' team. It gave me more confidence and allowed me to improve my football techniques."

Moved to Germany with her family

Chuang's family had moved to Germany after her brother travelled there to further his studies.

Chuang said in the interview that she eventually took an interest in the German language and aspired to become a professional football player in the Bundesliga and World Cup.

In February 2020, she took took a leap of faith and attended Bayern Munich's selection trial.

"All of my efforts over the years paid off when I was selected as one of the 10 players to join the second squad of the U-17 FC Bayern Women," she said.

When she first started playing for her new team, Chuang said that it took some time to get used to training in the cold weather and to overcome the language barrier.

But she added that the German community has been friendly and welcoming, allowing her to easily adapt and settle in.

Started playing professionally four years ago

Chuang's professional football career started four years ago when she trained at the Persatuan Sukan Bintang Biru (PSBB) in Penang, Malaysia.

She scored her first international goal for the Malaysian U-15 National Women’s Team at the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship in 2019 to secure a 2-1 victory against Cambodia.

2019 AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship | Saturday, 11th May 2019



Group B



CAMBODIA 1-2 MALAYSIA

Chroung Sokkheang 23’

Ain Nur Qaseh Azman 41’ Celine Chuang 71’#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFFU15G pic.twitter.com/l2hPberqdZ — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) May 11, 2019

"What I truly love about the sports is the challenging new tricks and techniques that I learn during training. Playing football helps me maintain a great mindset and is a stress reliever. The training I received in Malaysia was the foundation; I learnt all the basics there. In Thailand, the intensity of training was certainly higher, as I trained seven times a week under the Cruzeiro Academy’s programme."

