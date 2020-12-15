Back

15-year-old M'sian female footballer plays for Germany's Bayern Munich U-17 women squad

The next Müller?

Syahindah Ishak | December 15, 2020, 04:42 PM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 15-year-old Malaysian girl has become the first person from her country to play for German football club Bayern Munich.

According to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), Celine Chuang has been playing with the U-17 Bayern Munich female second squad since July 2020.

Image from Harimau Abroad/Twitter.

Image from Harimau Abroad/Twitter.

Image from Harimau Abroad/Twitter.

Scored two goals in two official German leagues

She made headlines in the German football community after getting the opportunity to play and train with the U-15 Wacker Munchen eV Boys Team.

She has scored a goal for the boys' team and another goal for her U-17 FC Bayern women's team in two official German leagues.

In an interview with FAM, Chuang said:

"I'm thankful I got to play with the Wacker Munchen boys' team. It gave me more confidence and allowed me to improve my football techniques."

Moved to Germany with her family

Chuang's family had moved to Germany after her brother travelled there to further his studies.

Chuang said in the interview that she eventually took an interest in the German language and aspired to become a professional football player in the Bundesliga and World Cup.

In February 2020, she took took a leap of faith and attended Bayern Munich's selection trial.

"All of my efforts over the years paid off when I was selected as one of the 10 players to join the second squad of the U-17 FC Bayern Women," she said.

When she first started playing for her new team, Chuang said that it took some time to get used to training in the cold weather and to overcome the language barrier.

But she added that the German community has been friendly and welcoming, allowing her to easily adapt and settle in.

Started playing professionally four years ago

Chuang's professional football career started four years ago when she trained at the Persatuan Sukan Bintang Biru (PSBB) in Penang, Malaysia.

She scored her first international goal for the Malaysian U-15 National Women’s Team at the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship in 2019 to secure a 2-1 victory against Cambodia.

"What I truly love about the sports is the challenging new tricks and techniques that I learn during training. Playing football helps me maintain a great mindset and is a stress reliever.

The training I received in Malaysia was the foundation; I learnt all the basics there. In Thailand, the intensity of training was certainly higher, as I trained seven times a week under the Cruzeiro Academy’s programme."

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images from Harimau Abroad/Twitter.

S'pore man finds more than 10 lizard eggs while fixing home electrical switch

There was also some cracked egg shells.

December 15, 2020, 05:27 PM

Chew Chor Meng sells pao fan from S$4.50 in Lavender, expect long queues on weekends

An increasingly popular dish.

December 15, 2020, 05:24 PM

Father in S'pore receives brown & lumpy expired Abbott's vanilla flavour milk after ordering from Qoo10 official store

Investigations ongoing.

December 15, 2020, 05:20 PM

MOH reaches agreement with US biotech firm Moderna for Covid-19 vaccine supply

One of the "multiple bets" the Government had placed.

December 15, 2020, 05:12 PM

More than 450,000 turn up for 2-day Christmas concert in Taiwan

New Taipei City's mayor said the event was the largest gathering held on earth at that time.

December 15, 2020, 04:59 PM

Yishun hawker says customer mistook dried cuttlefish as cockroach, decides to close shop

She said she used dried cuttlefish to cook the soup broth.

December 15, 2020, 04:36 PM

Limited-edition SIA mahjong set with batik motif & flight-related elements selling for S$338

Nice.

December 15, 2020, 04:17 PM

16 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 15, including 1 locally-transmitted case

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

December 15, 2020, 03:48 PM

Xiaxue breaks silence on Dee Kosh saga, says she is still friends with him

She also applauded Nathan Hartono for not abandoning Dee Kosh when the allegations hit.

December 15, 2020, 03:31 PM

World's first 'bubble wrapping' facility for business travellers at S'pore Expo to be fully constructed by mid-2021

To enhance Singapore's competitive edge and global reputation.

December 15, 2020, 03:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.