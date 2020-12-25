Back

Fire breaks out at Choa Chu Kang coffee shop, 50 people self-evacuated

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Syahindah Ishak | December 25, 2020, 06:25 PM

A fire broke out at Choa Chu Kang S11 coffee shop on Thursday (Dec. 24).

Wok allegedly caught fire

Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, posted a picture of the incident and explained that the source of fire came from one of the food stalls at the coffee shop.

It was believed that a wok had caught fire due to overheating of the cooking oil.

According to Wong, the chef managed to turn off the gas supply. However, the fire had already spread through the ventilation duct.

Wong added that no one was injured, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was able to put out the fire quickly.

50 people evacuated before SCDF arrived

Responding to queries from Mothership, the SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at Block 787B Choa Chu Kang Drive at about 10:45am on Dec. 24.

The fire involved a kitchen exhaust duct.

SCDF extinguished the fire using two compressed air foam backpacks and seven dry powder extinguishers. About fifty people self-evacuated prior to SCDF's arrival.

SCDF added that there were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Some stalls will be temporarily closed

In his Facebook post, Wong said that some stalls in the coffeeshop will have to be temporarily closed during this period until professional checks and rectification works are completed.

He added:

"I seek everyone’s patience and understanding for the inconvenience caused.

We will work with the operator and contractor to expedite the works, and will share more about the reopening timeline once we have any updates."

You can read his full post here:

Top image from Lawrence Wong/FB.

