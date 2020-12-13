Dead cat with severed leg, knife found at Fernvale Link HDB void deck

Cleaners in the neighbourhood of Fernvale were met with a gruesome sight on Dec. 12, 2020.

A cat carcass was found lying in a pool of blood at Block 470B on Fernvale Link, with one of its limbs severed.

According to independent cat rescuer Fiona Loh, the tabby cat's left hind limb was found a short distance from the rest of its body.

Loh posted about the incident on her Instagram page, saying that she had been alerted by SPCA after they received feedback of a cat who was bleeding.

The cleaners washed away the bloody scene and kept the cat carcass, allowing Loh to identify that it was a tabby cat with a bobtail and a tipped ear. It was not microchipped.

"The severed limb was a very clean cut. Definitely a sharp knife was used," wrote Loh.

Though a knife was not immediately found at the scene, Loh said that she noticed some bloodstains on the door of a riser next to where the cat had been found.

Inside, resting on a pipe, she found a knife.

Loh also found another cat at a nearby stairway.

"To safeguard her, I had to take her away immediately," she said. "There is no telling if the culprit would do it again."

Second cat found alive at scene

Loh has named this second cat Wakandah and said she would be rehoming her.

In an update to her original post, Loh wrote that feeders in the area had contacted her to say that they did not recognise Wakandah or the dead cat, whom Loh posthumously named Xyon.

Therefore, it is believed they do not belong to the group's regular community of cats.

Loh speculated that Xyon and Wakandah could have been recently abandoned.

She asked residents in the area to keep a lookout for community cats and other animals, such as birds and street dogs.

According to the cat rescuer, SPCA and the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) are currently investigating this case of possible cat abuse.

Responding to Mothership's queries, SPCA confirmed they were alerted to the case on the evening of Dec. 12.

"It was distressing to find the cat in that state," said SPCA.

"Investigations are currently ongoing and we are requesting for anyone with information on the case to contact us at 6287 5355 ext 9 or email us at [email protected] Information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence."

Any person found guilty of animal cruelty faces a fine of up to S$15,000, imprisonment for up to 18 months, or both.

Top image from Fiona Loh's Instagram page