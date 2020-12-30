Car veers onto pavement along Serangoon Rd & hits 2 people, driver arrested for drink-driving

An accident occurred at Upper Serangoon on Dec. 29 when a car veered off the road and onto the pavement, hitting pedestrians in the process.

Rams into lamp post

A video of the incident was posted to Facebook by one Raven Qiu, depicting a shop's CCTV footage.

Everything seemed normal, with shoppers walking past and a shop staff sitting on a stool and scrolling on his phone.

Suddenly a black car crashes onto the pavement and rams into the lamppost.

The vehicle appears to hit a man walking further in front, who is then pushed out of sight of the camera.

A woman walking along behind is swept inwards to the side, where she hits and topples several racks of items.

She appears unhurt however, and manages to slowly walk away from the site of the accident.

The driver is later seen exiting the vehicle and walking to the back of the car.

Here is the aftermath of the accident, showing the crowd that has gathered.

You can view the full clip of the accident here.

Driver arrested

In response to Mothership's queries, the Police said they were alerted to the accident at around 5:07pm that day.

Two pedestrians were struck by the car, which was moving along Serangoon Rd towards Upper Serangoon Rd, near the junction of Baboo Lane and Race Course Lane, SCDF confirmed.

A 40-year-old male pedestrian was conscious when conveyed to Raffles Hospital.

The 34-year-old male driver was subsequently arrested for drink-driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Raven Qiu / FB