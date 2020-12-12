Back

Capitol Theatre has pop-up movie night & glamping experience for 5 pax from S$160

Alternative to staycation.

Fasiha Nazren | December 12, 2020, 10:35 AM

With border restrictions still in place, having a staycation is a popular way for Singaporeans to unwind during such unprecedented times.

Pop-up glamping experience

However, if hotels are too conventional for you, you may want to opt to go for glamping.

From Dec. 14 to 17, one can enjoy a movie night and glamping experience in the Capitol Theatre.

The glamping tents are from Glamping Society:

Photo from Glamping Society.

Photo from Glamping Society.

Photo from Glamping Society.

For a family-friendly movie experience, guests get to watch two movies in a night: "Addams Family", which will start screening at 7pm and "Grinch", which will start screening at 8:45pm.

Guests can choose between two experiences:

Glam Picnic Movie Night (S$160 for five pax)

This package comes with a glamping tent for five, as well as five movie passes and five sets of Kempinski Festive Treats.

Check-in starts from 6:30pm and check out is on the same day at 10:30pm.

Glamping Tent Movie Night (S$320 for five pax)

This package comes with a glamping tent for five, as well as five movie passes and five sets of Kempinski Festive Treats.

Guests can also take part in an overnight experience with self-guided walking trails in the morning.

Check-in starts from 6:30pm and check out is at 8am the next day.

Guests will also have complimentary usage of board games from 10:30pm till check out.

Glamping Tent Movie Night packages booked for Dec. 14 and 15 will be available at a further S$50 discount.

Don't forget portable charger

Guests are encouraged to bring their own portable charger, food, drinks and snacks for the experience.

Guests who are staying overnight should also bring their own toilets and toiletries.

Bookings can be made via Klook.

Location

Capitol Theatre, Capitol Singapore, 17 Stamford Road, Singapore 178907

Top image from Capitol Theatre and Glamping Society.

