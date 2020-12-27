Pet-friendly, garden-themed cafe at HortPark has alfresco dining area & all-day brunch menu

Lovers of plants and alfresco dining might want to check out Canopy Garden Dining's newest outlet at HortPark.
The restaurant describes itself as an all-day dining concept amidst lush greenery. It's also pet-friendly.
The outdoor alfresco dining area is pet-friendly.
Menu
The all-day menu consists of brunch items, pasta, burgers and other mains such as:
- Classic Eggs Benedict
- Crabmeat Aglio Olio
- Dry-Aged Beef Burger
- Beer Battered Fish N Chips
You can view the full menu here make a reservation here.
Details
Canopy Graden Dining at HortPark
Address: #01-01, 33 Hyderabad Road, HortPark, 119578
Opening hours: 8am to 10:30pm
Top photos via @canopygardendining on Instagram
