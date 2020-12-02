Canberra Plaza opening on Dec. 18, 2020 with A&W, Daiso, Starbucks & more

After almost half a year, Canberra Plaza has announced that they will be officially opened on Dec. 18, 2020.

Connected directly to Canberra MRT Station, the retail and dining space houses 70 commercial units.

There's also a small water play park, which is a good place as any to tire your kids out.

A community plaza and learning spaces top the package.

Notable tenants include Ya Kun, Pho Street, BreadTalk, and Starbucks, as well as national favourites of McDonald's and KFC.

Sembawang residents might also find two other tenants particularly exciting: Fast food chain A&W, and Japanese store Daiso.

This will be A&W's third outlet in Singapore, after its Jewel Changi Airport and Ang Mo Kio Centre stores.

Here's the full list of tenants:

For more updates on the new space, you can follow Canberra Plaza on Facebook.

Canberra Plaza is the latest addition to the area that already has Northpoint City, Sun Plaza and Sembawang Shopping Centre.

Address: Block 133 Canberra View, Singapore 750133

Top image via Canberra Plaza's Facebook page, @wj_zhou on Instagram