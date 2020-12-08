Burger King S'pore's Mashed Up Fries is a S$2.90 combo of ice cream, chocolate fudge & some fries

Burger King Singapore recently launched "Mashed Up Fries" which is made up of fries, ice cream sundae and chocolate fudge.

The Mashed Up Fries is priced at S$2.90.

In theory, the combination of fries and ice cream sounds great for those who love to dip their fries into ice cream.

The photo on the menu also looked promising but what you see is not always what you get.

Taste test

We noticed that there was a lot less ice cream in the cup compared to the photo on the menu. Those who prefer a greater fries to ice cream ratio probably wouldn't mind this though.

The Mashed Up Fries is also only served with chocolate fudge - sorry strawberry lovers.

The cup itself was hot to the touch.

Be sure to ask for cutleries - preferably a fork - if you don't want to get your hands dirty.

The fries were warm and crispy, but only for a few minutes. As they were submerged in ice cream, the fries became soggy very quickly.

I also didn't like not being able to 'control' how much ice cream was on each fry but that's just a personal preference.

Overall, I wasn't too impressed with the Mashed Up Fries and would prefer to order my fries and ice cream sundae separately.

For one, it would at least ensure that my fries wouldn't become soggy too quickly.

But for those who want a quick, no-fuss cup of fries and ice cream, the Mashed Up Fries is available at all Burger King outlets.

Top photos by Siti Hawa