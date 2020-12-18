S'pore night trekker claims he saw Bukit Timah Monkey Man

Some night trekking enthusiasts in Singapore are claiming that they have caught a glimpse of the fabled Bukit Timah Monkey Man (BTMM).

According to urban legend, and strictly within the realms of cryptozoology, the BTMM looks like a monkey but is bipedallled.

It is thought to be about 1m to 2m in height and lives in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

Night trekker believes he saw BTMM

A post on the Night Raiders Facebook page on Dec. 16, 2020 mentioned that an equipment specialist caught sight of the BTMM.

The specialist, Alfie, was out with a group of people at the nature reserve testing equipment that can capture paranormal activity.

The photos were supposedly taken in "split seconds" just as the BTMM was spotted under a big tree.

The post only said the photos were taken some time this year.

The exact venue, time and date were not revealed.

Alfie said that this BTMM is "really huge":

However, at the end of the post, it was acknowledged that the existence of BTMM remains unverified.

"Whether it is, whether you guys think that the photo is genuine or not, it's for your own opinion and imagination."

Background

Sightings of the BTMM have gone as far back as World War II between 1942 and 1945.

Japanese soldiers in Singapore had supposedly seen the creature.

In more recent times, people in Singapore not only saw the creature, but supposedly even made contact.

One account, related by a taxi driver, recounted how a collision occurred between a taxi and the BTMM, resulting in the creature getting injured and running off.

