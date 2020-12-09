Back

Storeroom in Boon Keng condo put up for rent for S$500 a month, including utility bills

Would you take it up?

Guan Zhen Tan | December 09, 2020, 05:34 PM

Events

The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale

10 December 2020 - 22 December 2020

103 Defu Lane 10, Level 1, FNA Group Building S (539223)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

For those looking to rent a place to stay, one can find various listings online.

One listing on Facebook Marketplace, in particular, caught the attention of more than just potential renters.

"Utility room" listed for S$500 a month

A Facebook user surnamed Liu listed a room in a condominium for S$500 a month, with no extra charges for water and electricity usage.

The condominium, Eight Riversuites, is a five-minute walk away from Boon Keng MRT station as well.

Image via Eight Riversuite's website

While this might not sound like a bad deal to some, some potential renters pointed out that the room for rent was actually a somewhat refurbished storeroom.

There is no air-conditioning in the room either.

After the post was shared in the "Property/Rooms For Rent/Sale ❤️ Singapore" Facebook group, it garnered comments from netizens who were shocked at the fact that such a room could be rented out at such a price.

Had rented out utility rooms several times

Speaking to Mothership.sg, Liu said that this wasn't the first time that he has let out a utility room or storeroom for rent.

"Many times already. I [got] used to it", he said.

Liu shared that someone has already indicated their interest to rent the utility room, and the listing has since been taken down.

All other rooms for the unit have been rented out as well.

Regarding the negative comments he received on his listing, Liu didn't seem to be too affected by them.

He noted that this price is "normal" in Singapore and suggested that the comments may have come from Malaysians who were unaware of the prices in Singapore.

"If they stay in Singapore, they will know. If they did not stay in Singapore, of course they think the price is too high. [This is because] the Malaysia salary standard is different from Singapore's."

Legal

Liu said that the rental of the room was "all legal", and mentioned that there are some people with a limited budget who would choose this kind of room.

Renting out an utility room, bomb shelter, or storeroom in an HDB flat is illegal, as HDB regulations state that only bedrooms originally constructed by HDB can be rented out.

There are no such guidelines for private property, however.

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority, restrictions on rental of private residential property include an occupancy cap, rules regarding subdividing the unit, and a rule that private residential properties must be rented out for at least three consecutive months.

Top image via Liu's post

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Royal Carribbean cruise passenger tests negative for Covid-19, 1 S'porean & 2 PRs among imported cases

Tonight's update.

December 09, 2020, 11:04 PM

Royal Caribbean cruise's 83-year-old man's Covid-19 test comes back negative twice

Could be a false positive.

December 09, 2020, 10:59 PM

Royal Caribbean cancels Dec. 10 cruise due to Covid-19 case, will resume on Dec. 14

Precautionary measure.

December 09, 2020, 10:35 PM

Tsai Ing-wen calls for 'like-minded allies' like US to resist threat from 'authoritarian forces'

She said they have to either defend democracy, or 'surrender to the threat of authoritarianism'.

December 09, 2020, 06:22 PM

Woman, 54, pinned under wheel of bus making discretionary right turn at Bedok

Oh no.

December 09, 2020, 06:19 PM

Jade Rasif allegedly turned away from Royal Caribbean's cruise for not meeting health protocols

Her job in the healthcare sector presents a higher risk of exposure to Covid-19.

December 09, 2020, 06:03 PM

Bad habits I wish I had kicked at 10 to save myself a scolding & a lifetime of wearing glasses

The good thing is that it’s possible to control myopic progression with glasses these days.

December 09, 2020, 06:00 PM

Royal Caribbean cruise scheduled to sail on Dec. 10 will proceed as planned

The ship returned to Singapore on Dec. 9.

December 09, 2020, 05:52 PM

Cardboard collecting auntie in Tiong Bahru does it to pass time & exercise: Mummy Yummy

The vegetarian food stall said that she is taken care of by her son.

December 09, 2020, 05:52 PM

6 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Dec. 9, none locally-transmitted

More details will be provided this evening.

December 09, 2020, 05:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.