5 men & 3 women arrested after fight in Boat Quay club, police searching for man to assist investigations

Eight individuals, aged 22 to 27, were arrested by the Singapore Police Force after a fight broke out in Boat Quay.

Police were alerted to the incident on Dec. 13, 2020, which involved one group attacking another in a club.

The victims suffered minor injuries and a 40-year-old man was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

With the aid of CCTV footage, investigating officers from the Central Police Division established the identities of the assailants.

Five men and three women were arrested on Dec. 14.

According to the police, preliminary investigations show that the groups did not know each other and the fight purportedly broke out due to a dispute.

Police are currently looking for this man to assist with their ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online here. All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

Those found guilty of rioting could face a jail term of up to seven years and caning.

Top image from Singapore Police Force and by Andrew Koay

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here