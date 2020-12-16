Back

5 men & 3 women arrested after fight in Boat Quay club, police searching for man to assist investigations

Anyone with information should contact the police.

Andrew Koay | December 16, 2020, 07:12 PM

Events

Redeem W OPTICS x ZEISS $50 voucher

13 December 2020 - 19 December 2020

Selected W OPTICS Stores

Eight individuals, aged 22 to 27, were arrested by the Singapore Police Force after a fight broke out in Boat Quay.

Police were alerted to the incident on Dec. 13, 2020, which involved one group attacking another in a club.

The victims suffered minor injuries and a 40-year-old man was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

With the aid of CCTV footage, investigating officers from the Central Police Division established the identities of the assailants.

Five men and three women were arrested on Dec. 14.

According to the police, preliminary investigations show that the groups did not know each other and the fight purportedly broke out due to a dispute.

Police are currently looking for this man to assist with their ongoing investigations.

Image from Singapore Police Force

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online here. All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

Those found guilty of rioting could face a jail term of up to seven years and caning.

Top image from Singapore Police Force and by Andrew Koay

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

This PAW Patrol-themed treasure hunt will wrap up the holidays for your kids perfectly this festive season

If you think festive Christmas shopping is exhausting, wait till you have kids in tow.

December 16, 2020, 06:01 PM

KNS restaurant at Jurong suspended for 2 weeks over cockroach infestation, fined S$1200

Food handlers at the restaurant will also have to re-take and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course.

December 16, 2020, 05:48 PM

5 EZ-Link hacks you probably didn’t know existed but totally should know

Many things you can do on the EZ-Link app.

December 16, 2020, 05:45 PM

Zoom setting up R&D centre in S'pore, will hire hundreds of engineering staff

It will also be doubling its capacity at its data centre in Singapore.

December 16, 2020, 05:17 PM

Woman spent 12 years raising son alone, now supports & befriends other single mums

Stories of Us: Monique Tugas raised her eldest child as a single mother for more than 12 years. She tells us about why she volunteers with Daughters of Tomorrow, to mentor and support other women who may be dealing with difficulties in their lives.

December 16, 2020, 05:00 PM

Old lighthouse on top of 25-storey Marine Parade condo flashes every 5 seconds, beam visible 42km away

76m above sea level.

December 16, 2020, 04:50 PM

Joshua Ang's defamation suit 'shameless', says ex-wife Shannon Low

Hai.

December 16, 2020, 04:20 PM

Mr Coconut opening new outlets in Bishan & Bugis by end-Dec. 2020

More places to get your coconut fix.

December 16, 2020, 04:09 PM

Korean stall at Beauty World Centre has S$22.90 Army Stew for 2, freshly made Kimchi & more

Looks good.

December 16, 2020, 04:06 PM

'Santa Claus' tests positive for Covid-19 after photo session with 50 children

Some children attended school after the photo session.

December 16, 2020, 04:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.