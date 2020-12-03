Visually impaired man selling biscuits at Redhill past 11pm, member of public concerned

A visually impaired man was seen selling biscuits in the vicinity of Redhill late into Tuesday night (Dec. 1).

He was spotted by a member of the public, Tony Tan, who shared about the encounter on Facebook.

Visually impaired man found selling biscuits late at night

Curious, Tan asked the man what he was doing out there instead of being at home at that hour past 11pm.

From Tan's photo, the man had a bag with him, containing biscuits, which he was apparently selling to make a living.

Bought all of his biscuits

Initially, Tan assumed that the blind biscuit seller lived in the area, and offered to drive him home.

However, despite the late hour, the blind man continued with his business as he still hadn't run out of biscuits to sell.

Eventually, Tan bought all of his biscuits, so that the man could get home early.

It turned out the man lived in Ang Mo Kio, which was quite a distance away from Red Hill.

While the man initially rejected Tan's offer to drive him home, as he said he could take the bus instead, he eventually relented under Tan's persistence.

Tan added in his post that the biscuit seller normally operates around Orchard Road and Redhill, and urged others to help the man out if they happened to see him.

Top image via Tony Tan/Facebook