Back

Mummy Yummy offers free meals to support blind 70-year-old selling biscuits in Redhill

He is also receiving support from the SSO and a church group.

Jane Zhang | December 03, 2020, 07:30 PM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

On Wednesday (Dec. 2), a Facebook post about a blind, elderly man selling biscuits at Redhill late at night went viral on Facebook.

Local vegetarian hawker stall Mummy Yummy, which is known for their socially-conscious business model, reached out to the elderly uncle to offer him assistance with meals, and shared more information about him.

Member of the public drove elderly man home

A member of public Tony Tan shared on Facebook on Wednesday that he had seen the elderly man — who has since been identified as Mummy Yummy as "Grandpa Lim" — selling biscuits in Redhill late on Tuesday night.

Initially, Tan had thought that Lim lived in the area and offered to drive him home.

However, despite the late hour, Lim continued selling his biscuits, as he hadn't yet run out of stock. Eventually, Tan decided to buy all of his biscuits, so that Lim could get home early.

It turned out Lim lives in the northern part of Singapore, quite a distance away from Redhill.

While Lim initially rejected Tan's offer to drive him home, as he said he could take the bus instead, he eventually relented under Tan's persistence.

Tan added in his post that Lim normally sells biscuits around Orchard Road and Redhill, and urged others to help the man out if they happened to see him.

Mummy Yummy helping to provide him meal assistance

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Dec. 3), Mummy Yummy wrote that they visited Lim at his home after being alerted to the viral post about him by Tan.

Photo via Facebook / Mummy Yummy Singapore.

While Lim originally declined the food stall's offer of meal assistance, he agreed to try their lunches after they told him that he should not walk around so much due to leg injuries that have not yet healed.

Mummy Yummy wrote in the Facebook post that Lim had tripped over a tree trunk a few months ago while out selling biscuits, and was hospitalised for five weeks as he needed hip implants.

Photo via Facebook / Mummy Yummy Singapore.

The 70-year-old became blind when he was only 10, after suffering from childhood glaucoma, according to the post.

He used to work as a telephone operator, and is currently living off of his CPF Retirement account savings, which should last him until he is 84 years old.

So to earn some extra income, wrote Mummy Yummy, Lim goes around selling biscuits in the Redhill and Orchard Road areas.

He heads out to sell after dinner around 6pm, and then heads back home around 11pm if business is not good.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, he would go around selling snacks in the pubs, but with the closure of pubs, he can no longer do so.

Receiving SSO help

Mummy Yummy shared that Lim is receiving support of S$600 every three months from the Social Service Office (SSO).

In addition, Touch Home Care has been helping to clean his house every week for the past three years, and a Christian group visits him every Friday to give him cakes.

The food stall added that Lim has six younger brothers who all have their families and who he sees only on New Year's Eve and for Chinese New Year reunion dinner.

"If he finds the food suitable and convenient for him, we will proceed to include dinner meals for him too," wrote Mummy Yummy.

They will visit him again in one week's time to check in on him about the meals and any additional assistance he may need.

You can read Mummy Yummy's full post here:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Tony Tan's Facebook post and Mummy Yummy's Facebook.

S'pore competition watchdog looking into possible merger between Grab & Gojek

CCCS is looking into the matter.

December 03, 2020, 07:31 PM

Pulau Ubin macaques playfully dive-bomb & frolick in waters like nobody's watching

Making a splash.

December 03, 2020, 07:21 PM

Indonesian arrested by S'pore police coast guard for involvement in illegal entry case tested positive for Covid-19

He is accused of facilitating the illegal entry of four Indonesian men in October 2020.

December 03, 2020, 06:28 PM

Dinosaur-themed carnival market at Changi Airport has nearly 50 retail & food stalls from now till Dec. 27

Dinosaur year.

December 03, 2020, 06:25 PM

Esplanade does mobile performances on truck for those in welfare homes & eldercare facilities

Not a food truck.

December 03, 2020, 06:04 PM

Should couples try for a baby during Covid-19? Can Covid-19 be passed from mother to baby during birth? We ask an OBGYN.

Here’s what to know.

December 03, 2020, 06:00 PM

S$4.5 million Toto jackpot up for grabs in Dec. 3, 2020 draw

Making money moves.

December 03, 2020, 04:57 PM

S'pore disappointed with UN commission removing cannabis from dangerous drugs list

Out of 53 votes, 27 member states voted for the removal of cannabis from the list, while 25 voted against it.

December 03, 2020, 04:55 PM

Spize fined S$32,000 for 2018 mass food poisoning resulting in 1 death

Some closure.

December 03, 2020, 04:33 PM

Massive toys sale at Eunos warehouse till Dec. 13, 2020, book a slot before showing up

Good for Christmas.

December 03, 2020, 03:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.