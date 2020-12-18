S$0.80 boat noodles at eatery near Yishun with alfresco dining area, opens till 3am

BKK Bistro & Bar is an eatery located at ORTO near Yishun that's known for its S$0.80 boat noodles.

For the uninitiated, boat noodles are traditionally sold at floating markets and are typically served in small bowls.

Diners can opt for:

Choice of noodles: Glass Noodle or Rice Noodle

Choice of soup: Red Tom Yum or Herb Boat Noodle Soup

Choice of topping: Prawn, Beef Ball, Beef Slice, Pork Ball, Pork Liver or Pork Slice

Those who prefer a bigger portion can opt for the medium-size Pork Bowl (S$7.80) or Beef Bowl (S$7.80).

Alternatively, consider the Super Size (S$20.80) which includes all toppings.

Besides boat noodles, they also offer a variety of Thai dishes such as:

Spicy Basil Pork Rice with Fried Egg & Picked Vegetables (S$9.80)

Green Curry Beef Rice with Fried Egg & Picked Vegetables (S$10.80)

Mama Noodle Seafood Salad (S$9.80)

Tom Yum Seafood Hotpot (S$25.80)

Thai Fish Cake topped with Cucumber Onion Basil Salad (5pcs) (S$8.80)

Tom Yum Seafood Hotpot

The Tom Yum Seafood Hotpot includes slipper lobster, prawns, squid, mussels, fish and enoki mushroom.

Other items on the menu:

View the full menu here.

Alfresco dining

BKK Bistro & Bar also has an alfresco dining area for you to enjoy your meal.

While you're there, consider checking out the activities available at ORTO such as prawning, longkang fishing and more.

BKK Bistro & Bar

Address: 81 Lorong Chencharu, 01-09A ORTO, located next to Prawning Pond, 769198

Opening hours: 5:30pm to 3am, daily (last order at 2am)

