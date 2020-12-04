Back

We tried Ben Yeo's S$35 artisanal smokey chee cheong fun with bacon bits oil

What a mouthful.

Mandy How | December 04, 2020, 05:42 PM

You might have heard of Ben Yeo's chee cheong fun (rice noodle roll) by now.

Photo by Kane Raynard Goh

If not, here are a few facts about it:

  • It's a modern, elevated take on the traditional dish

  • The rice rolls, which you have to assemble yourself, come in a hipster-looking kit

  • It sold out within 15 minutes of its first online launch, and eight minutes of its second launch

Now, the local actor is back with another version of the dish: Smokey Chee Cheong Fun, inspired by Christmas.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

The flavour is a collaboration with chef LG Han, a Michelin-star chef and owner of Labyrinth restaurant.

Before you think it's just a torched version of the previous rice rolls, it's really not.

Yeo's business partner, Dickson Woo, tells us that it's a whole new recipe, right down to the sauces and condiments.

There are three sauces and two toppings in total:

  • Premium Zesty Char Siew Sauce (from heritage factory Kwong Woh Hing)

  • Sambal Chilli

  • Bacon Bits Oil

  • Toasted Sesame Seeds

  • You Tiao Puffs

Photo by Mandy How

Taste test

Earlier last week, we met Yeo and Woo at Sanity Coffee Bar, where Yeo personally put the dish together for members of the media.

Yeo's presentation looks like something out of a fancy restaurant, and we're not confident of recreating it with the same flair.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Although it has both sweet and savoury ingredients, we found the chee cheong fun leaning on the sweet side.

We like the slippery smooth sheets that slip right off the fork, which is how we peasants imagine Balmain silk to feel.

Photo by Mandy How

As translucent as the stuff of SK-II dreams. Photo by Mandy How.

The "smokey" portion that Yeo torched on the spot provides a touch of depth and novelty, which we appreciate.

You will, however, need your own culinary blow torch to achieve the same effect.

Photo by Mandy How

Overall, the dish is memorable and strangely addictive, despite it being sweeter than what we're expecting.

S$35 for 10 rolls

Now, prices.

It's S$35 for 10 rolls (serves five), slightly higher than what the original flavour is going for.

You can also top up S$20 for festive cold brews from Sanity Coffee Bar, helmed by Singaporean singer Chen Diya.

Photo by Mandy How

Warning: These brews, featuring elements of cherry and orange, are really strong for someone who's new to cold brew.

Photo by Mandy How

When asked about the comments on his "expensive" chee cheong fun, Yeo let out a laugh (that sounds good-natured enough) and said: "If you compare to the hawkers of course we are considered [to be] on the high side. But if you compare it to restaurants we are actually quite cheap."

He did the math for us too, explaining that it's S$2.80 per roll for his original chee cheong fun, whereas a plate of one to two rolls at an "atas" place could cost about S$8.

Not to mention the specially made sauces in his kit, Yeo added.

So there you have it. The rationale you need to splurge on Ben Yeo's artisanal chee cheong fun.

Photo by Mandy How

Top image by Mandy How

