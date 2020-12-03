Woman, 38, to be charged for suspected involvement in ex-boyfriend's death at Bedok Reservoir Road

A 38-year-old woman will be charged in court on Dec. 3 with culpable homicide, not amounting to murder for her suspected involvement in the death of her ex-boyfriend.

According to a police release on Dec. 2, the police were alerted to a case of unnatural death involving a 32-year-old man on May 16 at around 5:30pm.

He was found at a multi-storey car park along Bedok Reservoir Road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through follow-up investigations, the police arrested the 38-year-old woman for her suspected involvement in his death.

If found guilty, the woman could face imprisonment for life, or imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine.