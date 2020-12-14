Haidilao at Bedok Mall offering S$19.80++ weekday hotpot lunch set in Dec. 2020

Love Haidilao hotpot, looking for an affordable weekday lunchtime deal, and happen to be in the East?

Here's an oddly-specific hotpot deal for you.

Weekday lunch set

The Bedok Mall Haidilao outlet is currently offering a S$19.80++ weekday lunch set until the end of December 2020.

The lunch set gets each diner one soup base (and three water soup base), and 11 dishes to choose from out of 22.

Choose one soup base out of these five:

- Three delicacy

- Mushroom soup

- Sichuan spicy

- Tomato soup

- Corn and vegetable

Pick 10 dishes out of a total of 22 available dishes:

- Chicken slices

- Sliced fish

- Haidilao-favoured beef

- Pork jowl

- Luncheon meat

- Mini sausage

- Fishball

- Quail eggs

- Dumpling

- Crab stick

- Fish ball with roe

- Cheese tofu

- Fried tofu skin

- Tofu slices

- Frozen tofu

- White turnips

- Thin vermicelli

- Winter melon

- Black fungus

- Sweet corn

- Lotus root

- Egg

Diners can also pick between instant noodles or white rice.

Here's the promotional poster:

Terms & conditions

Do note however that the deal is only valid at the Bedok Mall branch, on weekdays from 10:30am to 5pm, excluding the eve of public holidays and public holidays.

The promotion is only valid for dine-in.

The deal will last until December 2020.

While the lunch set does not include any other sauces or drinks, feel free to add on the sauces buffet at an additional S$4 per person, or beverages buffet at S$3.

Top photo via Kim Wong Liang Kim/FB.