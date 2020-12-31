Haji Lane candy store sells over 80 types of gummies, including alcoholic, chilli & vegan ones

Bears & Friends has recently set up shop in Haji Lane.

The confectionary chain started out in Germany more than two decades ago.

Unique flavours

The Singapore outlet offers over 80 flavours of gummies that come in more than just fruity flavours.

For instance, there's the coffee series, where cappuccinos, iced coffees, and black coffees come in gummy form.

The adventurous might have no qualms about trying out the chilli gummies:

Another interesting flavour — honey bee gummies:

Or midday shots in the form of wine sparkling gummy bears (made from Prosecco) and party bear gin tonic (not actually alcoholic):

Otherwise, opt for the fruity flavours they are known for.

These are supposed to contain actual juices and fruit pulps from papayas, mangos, apples, pears, strawberries, and more.

Bears & Friends presents itself as a healthier alternative to your typical gummies, with an emphasis on natural ingredients.

There are also vegetarian and vegan gummies in store.

You can buy the candies two ways: pre-packed, or pick and mix.

The pick and mix starts from S$2.50/50g, but there's a minimum purchase of 150g (S$7.50).

Details

Address: 78 Haji Lane, Singapore 189270

Opening hours:

Monday - Thursday, 12pm – 8:30pm

Friday and Saturday, 12pm – 9:30 pm

Sunday, 12pm – 8pm

For Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, the store will only be opened till 4pm.

It will subsequently be closed till Jan. 11 for renovation.

Top image via @minakoi on Instagram, Bears & Friends/Facebook