Bake Inc, a bakery offering breads & cakes, is now halal-certified

Bake Inc, a bakery which sells freshly baked goods such as bread and cakes is now halal-certified.

Halal Hub Consultants, a Halal consultancy firm, announced the good news on its Facebook page on Dec. 22.

They also shared photos of the Halal certificates.

Bake Inc also confirmed the news on its Facebook page:

Bake Inc

Bake Inc is a local bakery chain that started out back in 2003.

Over the years, it transformed into a bakery chain. They continue to offer bread and cakes that are preservatives-free.

Bake Inc has more than 10 outlets in Singapore and offers freshly baked bread, cakes, pastries and assorted traditional biscuits.

Outlets

Bake Inc's outlets are located at:

Tan Tock Seng Hospital

Changi Airport Terminal 3

Changi Hospital

Loyang Point

Blk 449 AMK Ave 10

Blk 275D Compassvale Link

Blk 475 Choa Chu Kang Ave 3

Blk 810 Choa Chu Kang Ave 7

Blk 762 Jurong West Street 75

Blk 317 Yishun Ave 9

Blk 17 Bedok South

Admiralty MRT

View the original post here:

Top photos via HalalHub Consultants Pte Ltd