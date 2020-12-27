Back

Bake Inc, a bakery offering breads & cakes, is now halal-certified

Good news.

Siti Hawa | December 27, 2020, 04:48 PM

Bake Inc, a bakery which sells freshly baked goods such as bread and cakes is now halal-certified.

Halal Hub Consultants, a Halal consultancy firm, announced the good news on its Facebook page on Dec. 22.

They also shared photos of the Halal certificates.

Photo via HalalHub Consultants Pte Ltd on Facebook

Bake Inc also confirmed the news on its Facebook page:

Bake Inc

Bake Inc is a local bakery chain that started out back in 2003.

Over the years, it transformed into a bakery chain. They continue to offer bread and cakes that are preservatives-free.

Bake Inc has more than 10 outlets in Singapore and offers freshly baked bread, cakes, pastries and assorted traditional biscuits.

Photo via HalalHub Consultants Pte Ltd on Facebook

Photo via HalalHub Consultants Pte Ltd on Facebook

Photo via HalalHub Consultants Pte Ltd on Facebook

Outlets

Photo via HalalHub Consultants Pte Ltd on Facebook

Photo via HalalHub Consultants Pte Ltd on Facebook

Photo via HalalHub Consultants Pte Ltd on Facebook

Bake Inc's outlets are located at:

  • Tan Tock Seng Hospital

  • Changi Airport Terminal 3

  • Changi Hospital

  •  Loyang Point

  • Blk 449 AMK Ave 10

  • Blk 275D Compassvale Link

  • Blk 475 Choa Chu Kang Ave 3

  • Blk 810 Choa Chu Kang Ave 7

  • Blk 762 Jurong West Street 75

  •  Blk 317 Yishun Ave 9

  • Blk 17 Bedok South

  •  Admiralty MRT

View the original post here:

Top photos via HalalHub Consultants Pte Ltd

