Baileys pop-up bar has desserts like Baileys & Brownies & Cherry Cupcake ice cream till Dec. 31, 2020

From now till Dec. 31, 2020, Apiary Ice Creamery will be transformed into Baileys Treat Bar, a Baileys-themed dessert pop-up located at Neil Road in Tanjong Pagar.
Customers can expect a variety of Baileys desserts and beverages in limited-edition festive flavours at the pop-up.
There are three ice cream flavours:
Baileys & Brownies (S$4.70)
Baileys Cherry Cupcake (S$4.70)
Baileys Strawberry Swirl (S$4.70)
Beverages
Beverages will also be available at the venue:
- Baileys Iced Coffee (S$9.90)
- Baileys Iced Chocolate (S$9.90)
Baileys Treat Bar
Address: Apiary Ice Creamery, 84 Neil Road, Singapore 088844
Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 10pm and Friday to Saturday, 12pm to 10:30pm
