Baileys pop-up bar has desserts like Baileys & Brownies & Cherry Cupcake ice cream till Dec. 31, 2020

Sweet treats.

Siti Hawa | December 17, 2020, 12:17 PM

Events

From now till Dec. 31, 2020, Apiary Ice Creamery will be transformed into Baileys Treat Bar, a Baileys-themed dessert pop-up located at Neil Road in Tanjong Pagar.

Customers can expect a variety of Baileys desserts and beverages in limited-edition festive flavours at the pop-up.

There are three ice cream flavours:

Baileys & Brownies (S$4.70)

Photo via Baileys Treat Bar

Baileys Cherry Cupcake (S$4.70)

Photo via Baileys Treat Bar

Baileys Strawberry Swirl (S$4.70)

Photo via Baileys Treat Bar

Photo via Baileys Treat Bar

Beverages

Beverages will also be available at the venue:

  • Baileys Iced Coffee (S$9.90)

  • Baileys Iced Chocolate (S$9.90)

Photo via Baileys Treat Bar

Photo via Baileys Treat Bar

Baileys Treat Bar

Address: Apiary Ice Creamery, 84 Neil Road, Singapore 088844

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 10pm and Friday to Saturday, 12pm to 10:30pm

Top photos via Baileys Treat Bar 

