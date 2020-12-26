Asahi Strawberry Chu-Hi & Mogitate Grape drinks available at 7-Eleven S'pore for limited time

Two new drinks have hit the shelves of 7-Eleven.

These are Asahi highballs in popular flavours: Strawberry Chu-Hi and Mogitate Grape.

According to the convenience chain, the strawberry version "captures the sweet scent of Japanese Amaou" from Fukuoka.

Expensive Japanese strawberries, basically.

The Mogitate Grape has nine per cent alcohol content.

The seasonal specials are available for a limited time, from now till Feb. 16, 2021.

It can only be found at selected outlets, totalling 151 stores. You can find the nearest outlet to you here.

Asahi has introduced other fruity flavours in the past:

