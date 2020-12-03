Ang Mo Kio coffee shop sells Mentaiko Ebi Maki & more for S$8.90 per plate

Sushi lovers might have a new place to check out.
"Hot Jap" is a recently opened stall, located in a coffee shop at Ang Mo Kio, which offers a variety of maki sushi rolls for S$8.90 per plate.
For the uninitiated, makis are sushi rolls that are served with various fillings in the centre.
S$8.90 per plate
Some of the makis available include:
- Mentaiko Ebi Maki
- YuanYang Ebi Fry Maki - Smoked Duck Honey Mustard & Unagi Wasabi Mayo
- Smoked Salmon Honey Mustard Ebi Fry Maki
Here are some photos of the makis:
https://www.facebook.com/DeliKopiShop/videos/3481093475311614/
Besides Maki, the stall also offers other dishes such as Claypot Fried Beehoon (S$6.90) and more.
The coffee shop, Deli Kopi Shop, also houses a stall offering JB style Lok Lok for S$1 which you can read more about here.
Hot Jap at Deli Kopi Shop
Address: 340 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1
Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily
Top photos via Deli Kopi Shop
