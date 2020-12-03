Back

Ang Mo Kio coffee shop sells Mentaiko Ebi Maki & more for S$8.90 per plate

For sushi lovers.

Siti Hawa | December 03, 2020, 11:42 AM

Events

ARTiculate @ North East

20 November 2020 - 20 December 2020

Sushi lovers might have a new place to check out.

"Hot Jap" is a recently opened stall, located in a coffee shop at Ang Mo Kio, which offers a variety of maki sushi rolls for S$8.90 per plate.

For the uninitiated, makis are sushi rolls that are served with various fillings in the centre.

S$8.90 per plate

Some of the makis available include:

  • Mentaiko Ebi Maki

  • YuanYang Ebi Fry Maki - Smoked Duck Honey Mustard & Unagi Wasabi Mayo

  • Smoked Salmon Honey Mustard Ebi Fry Maki

Here are some photos of the makis:

Photo via Deli Kopi Shop

Photo via Deli Kopi Shop

Photo via Deli Kopi Shop

Photo via Deli Kopi Shop
https://www.facebook.com/DeliKopiShop/videos/3481093475311614/

Besides Maki, the stall also offers other dishes such as Claypot Fried Beehoon (S$6.90) and more.

Photo via Deli Kopi Shop

Photo via Deli Kopi Shop

The coffee shop, Deli Kopi Shop, also houses a stall offering JB style Lok Lok for S$1 which you can read more about here.

Hot Jap at Deli Kopi Shop

Address: 340 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily

Related article:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Deli Kopi Shop

S'porean woman, 37, opens up on how fiancé ditched her 3 weeks before wedding without saying why

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 03, 2020, 10:41 AM

Woman, 38, to be charged for suspected involvement in ex-boyfriend's death at Bedok Reservoir Road

This incident happened in May.

December 03, 2020, 01:56 AM

S$8/pax for 2 hours: New water sports centre in Khatib offering kayaking at promo price

Don't forget suntan lotion.

December 03, 2020, 01:24 AM

Mosques at Telok Blangah & Pasir Panjang visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on Nov. 19 & 20

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 58,230.

December 02, 2020, 11:34 PM

Grab & Gojek could merge soon

It will be the 'biggest internet merger', but Grab says, 'No comment'.

December 02, 2020, 10:51 PM

Leaked Covid-19 govt map shows whole of US a Covid-19 hotspot

Whole country glowing red.

December 02, 2020, 10:46 PM

Covid-19 might have been in US before it appeared in China in 2019

This could change the virus narrative.

December 02, 2020, 10:27 PM

Student, 16, from top school in S'pore, wrote down plans in notebook & robbed minimart with knife, giving police incontrovertible evidence

When you generate evidence for the police.

December 02, 2020, 06:29 PM

2 former insurance agents banned by MAS for misleading clients & forging signature

The agents were banned for two years and four years respectively.

December 02, 2020, 06:12 PM

JUMBO restaurants offering 50% off live Boston lobsters & Alaskan crabs now till Jan. 3, 2021

Seafood.

December 02, 2020, 06:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.