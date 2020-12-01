Back

5-room flat in Ang Mo Kio sold for S$1,008,888

This is the second HDB unit in Ang Mo Kio town to be sold for more than S$1 million.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 01, 2020, 04:07 PM

A five-room unit at Blk 310B Teck Ghee Vista, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, was sold at a whopping price of S$1,008,888.

This is likely the first time a five-room unit in the area has crossed the million mark.

This is the second HDB unit in Ang Mo Kio town sold above S$1 million.

The said unit was sold by Derek Yap who is both the homeowner and property agent of this transaction, according to Shin Min Daily News.

It took him about half a year to seek buyers amid Covid-19. More than 10 interested buyers have viewed the unit before a willing one that offered this price.

The unit is located on a high floor, between 25th and 27th storey.

Teck Ghee Vista was completed in 2011 and the unit has a remaining lease of 90 years and 11 months.

Yap listed three reasons why the unit garnered such a high price:

  1. An unblocked view that overlooks Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

  2. Teck Ghee MRT station of the Cross Island Line will be nearby in the future

  3. The floor area of this unit is 121 sqm, which is bigger than the current BTO 5-room units (an area of 110 sqm).

Top image via Google Street View

